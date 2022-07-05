PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1,800 crore in Varanasi on July 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency in Varanasi on Thursday during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,800 crore focused on improving infrastructure and living comfort.

Around 2 p.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate the “Akshay Patra Midday Meal Kitchen” at LT College, Varanasi, which has a capacity to cook midday meals for around one lakh students.

Around 2:45 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Center – Rudraksh – where he will inaugurate “Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam” on the implementation of the national education policy, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. ). in a report.

Thereafter, around 4 p.m., the Prime Minister will reach Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects worth more than Rs 1,800 crore, he said.

Over the past eight years, Prime Minister Modi has placed a lot of emphasis on infrastructure development in Varanasi, which has resulted in the transformation of the city’s landscape, the statement said, adding that the main objective of this effort was to improve the ease. to live for the people.

Taking another step in this direction, during the program at Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, the Prime Minister will inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 590 crore.

These include multiple initiatives under Varanasi’s urban and smart city projects, including the redevelopment of Namo Ghat in Phase I as well as the construction of a bathing pier; conversion of the diesel and gasoline engines of 500 boats to CNG; redevelopment of Kameshwar Mahadev area of ​​Old Kashi and more than 600 EWS apartments constructed in Harhua village, Dasepur; new retail area and urban plaza prepared under the Lahartara-Chowka Ghat flyover; tourist facility and market complex at Dashashwamedh Ghat; and 33/11 KV substation at Nagwa as part of phase 3 of the IPDS works.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate various road projects, including the construction of a four-lane road over the bridge on the Babatpur-Kapsethi-Bhadohi road; bridge over the Varuna River on the road to Central Jail; widening of the Pindra-Kathiraon road; widening of Phoolpur-Sindhaura Link Road; reinforcement and construction of eight rural roads; construction of seven roads under PMGSY and widening of Dharsauna-Sindhaura road, according to the PMO statement.

He will also inaugurate various projects related to improving sanitation and water supply in the district, he added.

These projects include the rehabilitation of the old main sewer line in the city of Varanasi using trenchless technology; laying of sewer pipes; more than 25,000 sewer connections in the Trans Varuna region; leak repair works in the Sis Varuna district of the city; rural drinking water supply system in Taatepur village, etc.

Various social sector and education related projects to be inaugurated include ITI at Mahgaon Village, Phase II of “Vedic Vigyan Kendra” at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Government Girls Home at Ramnagar, Park government-themed Old Age Women Home in Durgakund, the statement said.

Prime Minister to inaugurate synthetic athletics track and synthetic basketball court in Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Sports Complex, Bada Lalpur and various police and fire safety projects including construction of non-residential police station in Sindhaura, construction of hostel rooms, barracks in Mirzamurad, Cholapur, Jansa and Kapsethi police stations and building of fire extinguishing center in Pindra, he added.

During the program, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore.

These include several road infrastructure projects, including the six-lane widening of Lahartara Road — BHU to Vijaya Cinema; widening of the Pandeypur flyover road to Ring Road to four lanes; Kuchaheri to Sandaha dual carriageway; widening and strengthening of the Varanasi-Bhadohi rural road; construction of five new roads and four CC roads in the rural area of ​​Varanasi; road construction on bridge near Babatpur railway station on Babatpur-Chaubeypur road.

These projects will significantly contribute to reducing the traffic load on urban and rural roads, according to the statement.

To boost tourism in the region, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for several projects, including the development works of the Sarnath Buddhist Circuit as part of India’s pro-poor tourism development project. UP supported by the World Bank, the construction of the “Paavan Path for Asht Vinakaya”. , ‘Dwadash Jyotirling Yatra’, ‘Asht Bhairaw’, ‘Nav Gauri Yatra’, five-stop tourism development works in ‘Panchkosi Parikrama Yatra Marg’ and tourism development of various areas of Old Kashi.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundations for Phase 1 of the Sigra Sports Stadium redevelopment works, the statement said.

Also, he will inaugurate ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam’ at the International Cooperation and Convention Center – Rudraksh. Shiksha Samagam is organized by the Ministry of Education from July 7 to 9.

It will provide a platform for eminent scholars, policymakers and university leaders to deliberate and share their experiences and discuss the roadmap for effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The event is organized within the framework of capacity building for more than 300 academic, administrative and institutional officials from universities, institutes of national importance (IIT, IIM, NIT, IISER) from all over the country.