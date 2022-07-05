PTI moves Supreme Court against election bill





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Monday petitioned the Supreme Court to declare the Election (Amendment) Bill 2022 unconstitutional and ultra vires the Constitution.

Imran Khan filed a petition to the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution through PTI Secretary General Asad Umer challenging the Election (Amendment) Bill 2022 recently passed by a joint session of parliament preventing overseas Pakistanis from exercising their right. to vote in general elections.

He created the Federation of Pakistan. Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Pakistanis Abroad and Human Rights Resources, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Election Commission of Pakistan and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) as defendants.

The President of the PTI requested the Supreme Court to declare the contested amendment unconstitutional and strike it down. He argued that the highest constitutional official in the state, the President of Pakistan, who had twice felt compelled to refuse to approve the disputed amendment and registered detailed reasons for doing so, should be seen give some weight.

“The president is a member of parliament in accordance with Article 50 of the Constitution, and his view of the powers of a bill must be a very relevant factor,” he said. He recalled that the Supreme Court in its 2018 judgment noted that after the 2014 judgment was issued, no concrete steps had been taken to realize the voting rights of Overseas Pakistanis. and enable them to participate in the electoral process.

Imran Khan urged the Supreme Court to declare that Section 94(1) of the Elections Act 2021 remains the “existing law” and that all institutions, especially the ECP [Election Commission of Pakistan] and NADRA [National Database and Registration Authority]are required to act accordingly.

He also requested the Supreme Court to order the Election Commission of Pakistan and all relevant authorities to take the necessary steps to give Overseas Pakistanis the right to vote in all future elections from their country of residence. .

In particular and without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, direct the ECP to grant the necessary approvals and funds to NADRA to develop the new online voting system as detailed in NADRA’s proposal in a strict deadline in order to be in place in time for the next general elections, the leader of the PTI pleaded

He further requested the Supreme Court to grant continued mandamus and oversee the process of putting in place a system to ensure that Overseas Pakistanis can vote in all future elections and especially in the upcoming general elections. from their country of residence.

Imran Khan argued that the challenged amendment is discriminatory in nature, thus violating Article 25 of the Constitution as it provides for equality before the law and protection against discrimination.

As a result of the judgment under appeal, the state will continue, in elections for the foreseeable future, to grant the right to vote to citizens who reside in Pakistan, while deliberately denying the same right to Pakistanis abroad, thus discriminating against them and violating the right granted by Article 25.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/971619-pti-moves-sc-against-election-bill

