Hong Kong lawmaker gives positive result after meeting with Xi Jinping





Will Chinese health authorities impose non-negotiable home quarantine on the president after testing positive? Someone is more likely to be responsible for the trip Xi Jinping a hong kong looking for work soon. The unthinkable happened during his recent visit to the former colony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the return to the homeland. Steve Homember of the pro-government Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong party, gave a positive result after sharing a group photo located one row behind the President. Friday’s unfinished test result recommended home confinement and the next confirmed contagion. The case leaves the island’s government in a very delicate position. Xi Jinping’s first trip outside mainland China during the nearly three-year pandemic was preceded by months of preparation. Nothing could fail, let alone a breach in the shield against the pandemic. The risk was beyond doubt: more than 1,800 cases were identified on Sunday in Hong Kong, which has 7.5 million inhabitants, while on the mainland, with 1.4 billion, there were less than 400. The trip came close to cancellation. after positive comments from two officials, but continued due to the relevance of the anniversary. The plan called for the confinement of hundreds of civil servants and legislators in a bubble oh closed circuit, daily teststhe transfer of the registered office to private vehicles and an hotel quarantine night on the eve of the pump. Xi Jinping did not even spend the night in Hong Kong, but in the neighboring Shenzhen. Nor did he shake hands with John Leenew CEO, and in all meetings the masks. It is not yet known what caused the virus. Omicron Related News Hong Kong had fought the pandemic as effectively as mainland China until it was devastated this year for the omicron variant. The health network, one of the most advanced in the world, has collapsed, and images of the world that the world believed to be outdated have emerged: patients treated at the doors of hospitals, black bags of corpses piled up… China is living a slight increase in cases. The few dozen in recent weeks have risen to 380, recorded mostly on the east coast. The pandemic has finally arrived Macau, the gambling capital of the world, and only 45 minutes by ferry from Hong Kong. This Sunday, he dropped the shortlist of cities with no coronavirus victims after reporting two deaths. It’s about two grandparents aged 100 and 94 with previous serious illnesses. The city, which has half a million inhabitants, had recorded 151 cases until June and has accumulated 784 since then. Its protocol mixes the national recipe with its own specificities. He commanded massive pots and he closed the door to everything: schools, bars, cinemas, gymnasiums, government buildings… He closed almost everything, in fact, because the casinos. Macau cannot be understood without. From there comes 80% of the income, five times that of Las Vegas. It is therefore understood that children cannot go to school and that their parents have the right to lose their shirt at roulette.

