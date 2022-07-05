Boris Johnson knew about Chris Pincher allegations before giving him government role, admits No 10





Boris Johnson knew Chris Pincher had been the subject of sexual misconduct allegations before he was given a government post, Downing Street has admitted. So far Number 10 has insisted the Prime Minister is not aware of any specific allegations against the 52-year-old, but the stance has changed today. The Prime Minister’s spokesman acknowledged that Mr Johnson was aware of allegations which had either been resolved or had not resulted in a formal complaint. The admission is likely to go down badly among Tory MPs and ministers who visited broadcast studios insisting Mr Johnson was unaware of specific allegations. More Policy Speaking today, the spokesperson said that in the absence of a formal complaint against Mr Pincher it would not have been appropriate to stop his appointment as Deputy Chief Whip. When asked if the Prime Minister had made any effort to find out whether the allegations could be substantiated, the spokesman said: I cannot go into too much detail, but he has taken advice on some of the allegations which had been made, but there was no formal complaint at the time and it was not deemed appropriate to cut off an appointment simply because of unsubstantiated allegations. The spokesman said advice would have come from fellow politicians and the civil service. He knew there had been reports and speculation over the years regarding this individual, but there were no specific allegations. There had been no official complaint at the time, the spokesperson said. The Downing Street spokesman also declined to discuss allegations made against the Prime Minister by former No 10 adviser Dominic Cummings, who claimed Boris Johnson called Pincher’s former Deputy Chief Whip by name , a pincher by nature long before he was named earlier this year. . I have seen these quotes from unsubstantiated sources and do not intend to respond to them, he said. According to reporters, the quote was not without merit, but of Mr Cummings, the spokesperson said: I am simply not going to comment on the content of what has or has not been said in conversations private. Mr Pincher resigned as Deputy Chief Whip last week following reports he groped two men at a private club in London. He was suspended as a Tory MP the following day and has since faced six new allegations of inappropriate behavior dating back several years, all of which he has denied. The MP for Taunton previously resigned in 2017 after Tory candidate Alex Story accused him of making an inappropriate lead. He was cleared of any wrongdoing by a party investigation and was named deputy chief whip in February.

