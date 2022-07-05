Inflation in Turkey reaches its highest level in two decades at 78.6% – AFR | Free online press release distribution





Inflation in Turkey hit an annual rate of 78.6% in June – the highest in 24 years, official data showed on Monday – as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional economic policies continued to take their toll. However, independent estimates from Turkish economists showed that prices had more than doubled. The inflation rate reported by Turkey’s national statistics agency was the highest since emerging markets suffered a currency meltdown in the 1998 global financial crisis. Inflation was 73.5% in May and 15.0% at the start of last year. Economy Minister Nureddin Nebati announced on Friday that consumer prices would fall in December. “I promise you and the president that from December we will see a drop in inflation,” he said, as quoted by Turkish media. According to official data, the spike in inflation in June was driven by a 123.4% increase in transport costs and a 94% increase in soft drinks. Turkey’s recent turmoil began when Erdogan forced the central bank into a series of interest rate cuts last year, which he says is part of his “new economic model”. The policy rate fell despite rising consumer prices. But the Turkish leader rejects conventional economics and reiterates that high interest rates drive up prices. Economists believe his approach has exacerbated the pain caused by the global spike in food and energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. – Questions about data – However, more and more economists are beginning to question Turkey’s official data. A monthly report released Monday by Turkey’s independent economists group ENAG showed consumer prices rose 175% in June. According to ENAG, prices have increased by 71.4% since the beginning of the year alone. The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce said inflation in Turkey’s biggest city had reached an annual rate of 94%. “No one believes official Turkish data anymore,” said Timothy Ash, economist at BlueBay Asset Management. “There is no expectation of anything like a credible political response.” Turkey’s official data is becoming a hot political issue ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections – widely seen as the toughest in Erdogan’s two-decade rule. Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu accused the national statistics office of “lying”. “Stop committing crimes in favor of President Erdogan,” Kilicdaroglu told the agency on Twitter. A poll published on Friday by polling firm Metropol found that 69% of respondents believe the unofficial ENAG figure, compared to just 24% of the figure announced by the government. – “Cost of living problem” – Erodgan doubled down on his economic approach, hinting that he might want the benchmark interest rate to go even lower in the coming months. He also attempted to reverse the concomitant decline in his public support by announcing a rapid series of wage increases to broad sections of the population. He raised the minimum wage for about 40% of Turkish workers from 2,826 liras at the end of December to 5,500 liras ($325) this month. Wage is used as a measure of a variety of social benefits throughout the economy. Economists warn that significantly raising the wages of so many people is an inflationary measure that should be accompanied by interest rate hikes or other means of restraining spending. But Erdogan rejects the simple idea that Turkey suffers from inflation. “We don’t have an inflation problem. We have a cost of living problem,” Erdogan said last month.

