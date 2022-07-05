Four Congress workers detained for releasing black balloons into PM Modi’s flight path; SPG alleges a security breach





The black balloons were released into the flight path of Modi’s Mi-17 helicopter as it took off from Vijayawada International Airport (VIA) for Bhimavaram on Monday.

Four Congress workers arrested for releasing black balloons after Prime Minister Modi’s helicopter took off. ANI

New Delhi: Congress workers released black balloons moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter took off during his visit to Andhra Pradesh. The Special Protection Group (SPG) saw this as a major security breach. The black balloons were released into the flight path of Modi’s Mi-17 helicopter as it took off from Vijayawada International Airport (VIA) for Bhimavaram on Monday. State police, however, denied any security breaches, but said a congressman was apprehended in connection with it, while three other party members were arrested for trying to enter the airport. with black balloons. Incidentally, a strong police force of 800 was deployed at the airport for the security of the prime minister. The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee has called for protests during the Prime Minister’s visit to the state on Monday to unveil the statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in protest against broken promises, including granting special category status to the PA. Some Congress workers scaled a building under construction in a remote VIA village in Gannavaram and released black balloons, ostensibly filled with hydrogen. A video clip released by Congress showed the balloons being released as the Mi-17s took off from Gannavaram and entered the flight path over the village. The balloons were hovering high in the air as the two helicopters passed by, but it could not be established whether they were close, PTI reported. The prime minister’s trip ended without incident, much to everyone’s relief, but the SPG in charge of his security reportedly took the situation seriously and demanded an explanation from the state. According PTIthe SPG apparently asked state police if they were drones and not just balloons. Krishna District Police Superintendent P Joshua told PTI there were no security breaches at the airport. Two congressional workers released the balloons from a building under construction in the village of Surampalli, 4.5 km from the airport. By the time they released the balloons, the PM Modis helicopter had left the airport, Joshua added. He said, however, that three Congress workers, including women’s wing leader Sunkara Padmasri, were arrested as they tried to enter the airport with black balloons. The police burst the balloons, said the SP. According PTI, a case under various articles of the ICC has been filed against them. Additionally, one of the two people who released the black balloons in Surampalli was also arrested while the hunt was on for the other, Joshua said. Read allRecent news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/politics/major-breach-of-security-four-congress-workers-held-for-releasing-black-balloons-in-pm-modis-flight-path-10869841.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos