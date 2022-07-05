Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha shares this beautiful connection with Imran Khan’s Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na





As Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa turns 14, Laal Singh Chaddha’s journey began on the same day! Did you know? (Movie poster photo credit)

On July 4, 2008, at the premiere of the cult classic Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa, Aamir Khan and Atul Kulkarni got together for a te–te where the two discussed their love for cinema and their fascination with marvel. cinematic of Forrest. Gump. Both actors agreed that the film should travel and touch people. After this conversation, Atul Kulkarni felt inspired to write Laal Singh Chaddha which is now set to be released on August 11, 2022.

It has been 14 years since the movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa was released and it has been exactly 14 years since the idea of ​​Laal Singh Chaddha was established. The intention behind this production was to tell the story of an innocent young man who finds his way to living life happily. Stories like these shouldn’t be left in the sock drawer, they’re meant to be told. While the film is an epitome of love, the journey behind its making has been an ordeal. It took about 8 years for Aamir Khan Productions to acquire the rights to Forrest Gump. Without a doubt, Laal Singh Chaddha is one of Aamir Khan Productions’ most ambitious projects.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa was a huge hit at the time. The film still identifies with Indian youth and resonates with pop culture. From the music to the cinematography, everything about the film was appreciated by the audience.

After Lagaan, it was one of the first films produced by Aamir Khan Productions and also managed to achieve a 100% success rate in every project they undertake. Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is set to arrive in theaters on August 11.

