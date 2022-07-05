Preserving International Strategic Stability: Community, Globality and Cooperation – Opinion





Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to China, delivers a speech during the 10th World Peace Forum on July 4, 2022. [Photo provided by the UAE]

At present, the ongoing global pandemic and ongoing regional conflicts have contributed to the destabilization of our global community. According to a recent World Bank report, these combined crises will push an additional 75 to 95 million people into extreme poverty during the year 2022. Food and energy security has become a major concern, especially in countries with developing economies and with fewer resources and reserves. Soaring food and fuel prices are the form of inflation that has the greatest impact on vulnerable people. While a slowdown in growth spells hardship for the most vulnerable in society, the IMF forecasts global growth to slow from around 6.1% to 3.6% this year. Indeed, multilateralism and international collaboration must be reiterated in the face of the unprecedented challenges we face. Countries around the world must remain committed to a shared vision of common goals, global security and cooperation. The United Arab Emirates is committed to promoting regional stability and prosperity as well as safeguarding world peace. We are also convinced that steps must be taken to ensure that our promises remain substantial. This year, the United Arab Emirates is elected to the UN Security Council. Accordingly, we have announced “Strong United” commitments for our term on the Council and urge others to join us in doing the same. Our “Strong United” concept, which includes securing peace, promoting inclusion, building resilience and driving innovation, will guide the UAE’s engagement in the United Nations Security Council. throughout our tenure. China is a permanent member of the Security Council and an influential economy and world power. As a result, he has leveraged his abilities to continuously make positive contributions to promoting global development and maintaining global peace. As comprehensive strategic partners, the UAE and China share similar development paths, concepts and goals. Our partnership can therefore serve as a model or point of reference for developing countries to successfully explore the paths of modernization. In recent months, President Xi Jinping has urged countries around the world to embrace multilateralism and proposed a global development initiative and a global security initiative. These are two of China’s solutions to address our current and future international security challenges, with the ultimate goal of forging a world of lasting peace and prosperity. These two proposals are in line with the fundamental values ​​dear to the UAE: values ​​of openness, inclusiveness and cooperation. The UAE firmly believes that diplomacy and dialogue are crucial to solving the world’s complex challenges. As our increasingly multi-polar community seeks innovative solutions to new challenges, inclusivity and cooperation are essential to making real progress for stability and global peace. As representatives of two great civilizations, the United Arab Emirates and China have actively promoted peaceful coexistence with all countries in the world. The UAE looks forward to cooperating with our colleagues in the Security Council and the wider UN membership to build bridges, strengthen multilateralism and enhance global collaboration. I look forward to contributing to a productive discussion with all of you here today. The author is Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to China. The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of China Daily and the China Daily website. If you have specific expertise or want to share your opinion on our stories, send us your writings to [email protected] and [email protected]

