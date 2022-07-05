Politics
Three-dose booster vaccination will be a travel requirement and a crowd permit
JATIMTIMES – Once on a steep slope, the number of Covid-19 in Indonesia has risen again to reach thousands of cases every day. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has also called for a three-dose or booster vaccination to be stipulated as a condition of permission for crowds and people traveling by public transport.
This was conveyed by Indonesian President Jokowi through the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Airlangga Hartarto during a press conference after holding a restricted meeting regarding the assessment of the implementation Implementing Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) in Jakarta.
“This third dose will be needed for various activities that involve the community as a whole and also for various trips. So the direction of the president was to prepare a third dose of vaccination at the airport,” Airlangga said as quoted by Antara. JatimTIMES.com via YouTube Presidential Secretariat, Monday (4/7/2022).
Based on site data exposure vaksin.kemkes.go.id as of July 4, 2022 at 12:00 WIB, the achievement of dose one and dose two exceeded 50%. Meanwhile, the third vaccination dose is still below 50% with a total target of 208,265,720 vaccinations.
In detail, for the first dose of vaccination, it reached 201,589,600 doses or 96.79%. Then the second vaccination dose reached 169,168,497 doses or 81.23%. Meanwhile, the third vaccination dose reached 51,112,102 doses or 24.54%.
Airlangga said that the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Jokowi, has asked all parties concerned to continue to increase the realization of vaccinations for dose one, dose two and dose three or booster. This is a step to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Indonesia.
“Especially for outside Java-Bali, which are still below 50%, there is Maluku, West Papua and Papua for the second dose and the average for the third dose is still below 20%,” said Airlangga.
In addition, Airlangga added, the Covid-19 task force has also issued a circular (SE) regarding the requirement to carry out three doses of vaccination for the public when participating in crowd activities.
“The task force has issued a circular that for crowd activities, a third dose is mandatory. It is therefore associated with a crowd permit,” Airlangga concluded.
