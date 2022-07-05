PTI leaders defend Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s wife, call video ‘fake’





Imran Khan’s chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, told a Sunday press conference in Islamabad that the former prime minister and his wife were the targets of an organized campaign to defame them. If their video and audio clips were made public, Mr Gill said, members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would not be able to feature their faces. The head of the PTI also criticized the PML-N for its derogatory remarks towards the head of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the past. Imran Khan, during his speech at the Parade Ground, made it clear that Pakistan cannot survive without the army, he said, adding that everyone was aware of the derogatory remarks made by the leaders of the PML-N against the army chief.

Similarly, Dr. Arslan Khalid also rejected the audio clip, calling it fictional. In a tweet, the PTI leader said the public doesn’t care about these fabricated videos. Is recording thousands of calls, editing voices to turn them into personalized phone calls, then broadcasting them via lifafas, a term used by PTI for journalists critical of its policies, the only thing left? added Dr. Khalid. PTI leaders came to Bushra Bibi’s defense a day after her alleged audio clip with Dr Khalid began making the rounds on social and mainstream media. In the alleged clip, Bushra Bibi could be heard telling Dr Khalid that Imran Khan had asked her to lead social media trends declaring political opponents traitors.

According to the clip, Dr Khalid was asked to declare Aleem Khan and other traitors on social media as they would speak out against the PTI leader. According to the clip, the former first lady also asked the PTI social media manager to raise the issue of encryption on social media. She also reportedly asked Dr. Khalid to point out that the government was not buying oil from Russia, which amounted to treason. Dr. Khalid was reportedly instructed by Bushra Bibi that these issues should not be suppressed and trends should be generated to highlight how Imran Khan and the country were being betrayed.

In the alleged clip, Bushra Bibi also allegedly told Arslan Khalid to link criticism against her and Farah Khan, a friend of the former first lady who flew from Pakistan in April, to betrayal. According to the clip, Dr Khalid assured the ex-first lady that the social media team would follow instructions and brand PTI critics as traitors.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister and senior PML-N figure Khawaja Asif, while commenting on the audio clip, attacked the PTI leadership. In a tweet, he said Imran Khans claims a US conspiracy was behind his ousting leaked in Queen Sahiba’s audio. He said the reality is that they are now begging the United States to forget and forgive and let the past be over. If the request is accepted, they would sing praises for the United States and if not, they would start calling him again. The Minister said that this formula remains the same whether dealing with problems at home or abroad.

Summary of news:

PTI leaders defend Bushra Bibi wife of Imran Khan call video 'Fake'

