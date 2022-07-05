PM Modi’s cryptic silence baffles TRS echelons

Hyderabad: Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi remain silent and not react to questions posed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a day before the public meeting? This is the hot topic of discussion in TRS circles. Was it because the BJP had no answers or was it a strategic decision?

It can be recalled that the TRS had organized a big reception on Saturday for presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha where KCR had asked nine questions. Given that Modi, during his brief layover at Begumpet airport, had recently criticized the TRS government and said it was a family rule in the state, pink party leaders expected what the tone and tenor of Modi in his address at the public meeting is very harsh. Especially since he stood immediately after the national executive of the BJP. But Modi disappointed them. He did not even mention the name of KCR and went on to explain what the Center had done over the past eight years for the country and for the state.

What left TRS leaders wondering was that even leaders like Amit Shah and JP Nadda failed to address the questions posed by KCR. All of them, including Modi, insisted on the need for a “Double Engine Sarkar”.

TRS leaders believe this was a new political strategy to counter the TRS. The party, they say, does not want to get bogged down in accusations and counter-accusations, but instead wants to focus more on building the party at the grassroots level and gaining political benefits from the roundups.

“The country’s 130 million citizens, in unison and with capacity, dare to face the challenges and say, ‘Stop us if you have the courage,'” Modi observed. He said the inspiration drawn from Alluri would take the country to great heights. “There are new ideas and new possibilities now. Young people now carry the responsibility on their shoulders and move the nation forward,” he added.

Paying glowing tributes to Alluri, popularly referred to as ‘Manyam Veerudu’ (Hero of the Forest), Modi pointed out that the legendary freedom fighter was a symbol of ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’ (one nation, the best nation). “From birth to martyrdom, Alluri Sitarama Raju’s life journey is an inspiration to all of us. He dedicated his life to the rights of Adivasis and the freedom of the country,” he said.

He also recalled that it was the centenary of the Rampa rebellion that Alluri led in 1922. He said that the centenary of the Rampa rebellion would be celebrated throughout the year.

Modi said the renovation of Pandrangi village, Alluri’s birthplace, and the Chintapalli police station which he first attacked and the construction of Alluri Dhyana Mandir in Mogallu village would be undertaken. . He said a museum was being built at Lambasingi for Alluri and other Adivasi warriors.

The Prime Minister said Andhra Pradesh was a land of patriots and legends like Pingali Venkaiah, who designed the national flag, Kanneganti Hanumanthu, Kandukuri Veeresalingam, Potti Sriramulu and Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy, the first revolutionary. The land’s heritage was inspirational, he said.

The Prime Minister said programs like Skill India Mission, tribal art were given a new identity, while ‘Vocal for Local’ ensured income for community members.

The government changed decades-old laws, which prevented tribal people from cutting forest products like bamboo and gave them rights over them, he said.

He also congratulated Sitrarama’s nephew Raju and Bodi Dora, the grandson of Alluri’s close lieutenant, Mallu Dora.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Former Union Minister and Movie Star K Chiranjeevi , Minister of Tourism and Culture RK Roja and others were present.