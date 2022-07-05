Boris Johnson told to tell the truth about Chris Pincher scandal





TORY rebels are preparing a new push to oust Boris Johnson as he faces fresh questions over what he knew about the sexual misconduct allegations against Chris Pincher before appointing him to the whips office.

The prime minister reportedly referred to the MP as Pincher by name, pincher by nature before appointing him deputy chief whip in February.

The MP for Tamworth, who now faces more than a dozen misconduct allegations, resigned after being accused of groping two men while intoxicated at a private club in London. It was the second time he had resigned from the whips’ office after Tory candidate Alex Story accused him of making an inappropriate lead in 2017. Tory rebels have now suggested Johnson’s handling of the scandal has emboldened them, with some determined to change the rules of the 1922 committee of backbenchers so they could hold another vote of no confidence in the ‘next year. A disgruntled MP told The Times the row had 100 per cent boosted the plot to remove the prime minister from office. Rebels say they are angry that Boris put Pincher on because of his loyalty to breaking up plots and getting people involved in his previous excused offences. A flood of new allegations against Mr Pincher emerged over the weekend, as a Tory MP said allegations about his behavior had been swirling around Westminster for years. The Conservatives Staffers for Change, a youth group working in parliament for MPs, wrote to the Prime Minister in May over concerns about unlawful sexual misconduct, but received no response. A spokesperson told The Times Pinchers’ behavior was an open secret at Westminster. Labor Party leader Anneliese Dodds has written to the Prime Minister asking what Downing Street knew about the allegations about her ally before his second appointment as whip. Only Boris Johnson could have looked at this guy’s record and thought he deserved a promotion, she added in a statement. This Prime Minister is clearly happy to sweep sexual misconduct under the rug in order to save his own skin. READ MORE:Police drop investigation into allegations against Patrick Grady She also asked why the Tory whip had not been suspended, meaning the MP is now sitting as an independent, until Friday when the incident happened at the Carlton Club on Wednesday. A Downing Street source argued Johnson made the decision after speaking to a Tory MP who was with one of the men allegedly groped by Pincher. The account was disturbing enough to make the Prime Minister feel more disturbed by it all, the source told the PA news agency. Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s former chief aide turned chief critic, said Johnson referred to the laughing MP in Pincher’s Number 10 by name, by nature long before he named him. Downing Street did not dispute that account, but Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey argued Mr Johnson was unaware of the specific claims about the MP. I don’t believe he knew, that’s what I was told today, she told Skys Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Current party rules say another challenge cannot be staged for a year after last month’s confidence vote, which Mr Johnson won despite 148 Tory MPs voting against him. But amid renewed questions about his judgement, there are suggestions that the upcoming elections for the 1922 Committees Executive might focus on a compromise proposal to allow an earlier vote. The change would mean a second vote of confidence could be held if 25% of Tories in the Commons’ 90 MPs submitted letters to the 1922 leadership, double the current amount required to trigger a first vote. Adding to a series of allegations, a man told The Sun that Pincher said inappropriate things before touching his upper thigh during a meeting at the MPs’ constituency office in 2018. The Mail on Sunday alleged Pincher threatened to report a parliamentary researcher to his boss after he tried to stop his lustful advances to a young man at a Conservative Party conference. The Sunday Times alleged he made unwanted passes to two Tory MPs in 2017 and 2018 after his first resignation as whip. A Tory MP told the Independent he was groped twice by Pincher, first in December 2021 and again last month. go far in the conservative party. Pincher did not respond to requests for comment on the latest allegations, but the newspapers behind them said he denied the allegations. Deputy Minister Will Quince defended the Prime Minister on Monday morning, even as he faced questions about senior Cabinet ministers’ reluctance to come on the airwaves to discuss the issue. Deputy Minister Will Quince defended the Prime Minister READ MORE:Time is up on Tories’ 2017 pledge to ‘block indyref2 for five years’ He questioned Cummings’ credibility when he pressed his allegation, but also refused to completely deny he was aware of general rumors linked to the former deputy chief whip. Quince, who has repeatedly said Johnson was unaware of any specific allegations, told BBC Radio 4s Today: “There are a lot of rumors and gossip around Westminster.” Tory MP Craig Whittaker said he left his post in the Whips’ office in February due to health concerns rather than against Mr Pinchers’ appointment, as reported by The Sunday Telegraph. According to a statement released by the Tory Whips, Mr Whittaker said: Following press speculation, I wish to clarify that I left the Whips Office in February 2022 due to health issues which I was experiencing at the era. The new allegations about Pincher have rekindled concerns about standards at Westminster after a string of Tory MPs were accused of sexual misconduct. In May, Neil Parish resigned as MP for Tiverton and Honiton after admitting to viewing pornography in the House of Commons. A month earlier, Imran Ahmad Khan, then MP for Wakefield, had been jailed for 18 months for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. The Conservatives lost the two by-elections that followed. A third unnamed Tory MP has been told by whips to stay away from Parliament after he was arrested on suspicion of rape and other offences. In a statement, Pincher said he would cooperate fully with the investigation. As I told the Prime Minister, I drank way too much on Wednesday evening, inconveniencing myself and others, and I am truly sorry for the upset I caused, he continued. The stress of the last few days, which is added to that of the last few months, made me agree to benefit from professional medical support. I am in the process of applying now and hope to be able to return to my constituency duties as soon as possible.

