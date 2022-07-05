Politics
Yoon pledges to build values-based alliance with Washington
Author: Choong Yong Ahn, Chung-Ang University
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has set the tone for South Korea’s new economic diplomacy by saying he will build a nation that embraces liberal democracy and ensures a thriving market economy. Yoon’s pledge in his maiden speech on May 10, 2022 to work with like-minded nations that respect freedom is particularly important for Seoul to navigate turbulent economic competition in the Asia-Pacific amid rivalry. American-Chinese increasingly intense.
At the ROKUS Summit in Seoul on May 21, 2022, the leaders of the two countries agreed to transform their security alliance into a comprehensive comprehensive strategic alliance. This calls on South Korea to play a more active role on the world stage to promote the common values of freedom, green growth and a level playing field for international trade and investment.
The previous Moon administration leaned heavily on China after fully backing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s China Dream. But South Korea’s geoeconomic strategy has always taken a dichotomous approach after China’s rapid economic rise, balancing its security alliance with the United States with its economic ties with China, its biggest trading partner. Seoul relies heavily on China to acquire key intermediate goods and essential materials such as electronic equipment, chemicals, rare earths and urea water, to complete many of its supply chains.
The much-loved ROKUS security alliance and lenient access to the US market have greatly benefited South Korea’s economic rise. The new ROKUS relationship now ensures a high-tech alliance that is essential for South Korea to maintain its international competitiveness.
The alliance secures trade in advanced semiconductors, electric vehicles and batteries. The pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine have shown that national security is directly linked to economic security. Indeed, the resilience of interconnected supply chains is ultimately ensured by the removal of supply-side bottlenecks.
As a first concrete step towards a full ROKUS alliance, Yoon said South Korea will formally join the US-initiated Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to address supply chain resilience, digital trade, combat against corruption and decarbonization. The 13-member framework aims to become a high-level rule-making process for international trade and investment without offering direct access to the US market.
New disciplinary rules are good news for East Asia as they signal increased US engagement with East Asian economies. South Korea should play an active role in making the IPEF a sustainable, credible and open architecture for countries willing to embrace rules-based economic connectivity.
A stronger South Korean alliance with the United States will also revitalize trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan against North Korean nuclear threats. The active revival of the trilateral alliance will help improve relations between South Korea and Japan, starting with the removal of sensitive trade restrictions. The two countries became officially connected in January 2022 through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), an agreement that will speed up the process of redress.
Yoon’s new economic diplomacy with the United States is likely to make China uncomfortable. On ROK-China relations, Yoon stressed the need for mutual respect and principled diplomacy to achieve win-win pragmatic results. This is not surprising given that East Asian economies prefer to avoid choosing between their relationship with the United States and China.
This dilemma could be alleviated by upgrading the China-led RCEP to match the high standards of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). This would involve addressing issues of public subsidies, working conditions, intellectual property rights, cross-border data transfers and environmental concerns.
China has already submitted an official application to join the CPTPP. But South Korea has yet to apply. Joining the CPTPP would allow for deeper integration of South Korea into the regional trade architecture. All CPTPP members have veto power over new membership applications, so China will need to carry out domestic reforms to meet the CPTPP’s high standards to ensure competitive coexistence with the United States.
Yoon’s national economic program is a difficult feat to pull off. South Korea must tackle everything from the prospect of stagflation, rising household and state debt, and record youth unemployment. These problems are largely inherited from the revenue-driven growth policy of previous administrations and COVID-19, and have been compounded by the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine.
In this landscape, Yoon’s highly desirable pro-growth agenda of lower taxes and deregulation must effectively tackle inequality. Yoon could face strong opposition from Korea’s majority Democratic Party with pro-worker political slogans and a fair distribution in the National Assembly if he ignores the issue.
After the Yoons party won a landslide victory in local elections, its political support should be enough to push for a US-aligned economic strategy while maintaining trade engagement with China. Still, upgrading the ROKChina FTA on the basis of mutual respect and principled diplomacy remains its great test.
Choong Yong Ahn is Emeritus Professor at the Graduate School of International Studies, Chung-Ang University.
Sources
2/ https://www.eastasiaforum.org/2022/07/05/yoon-vows-to-build-a-value-based-alliance-with-washington/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- INTERNATIONAL CRICKET STARS ON SUNDAY JULY 24 AT HOUSTON CRICKET FESTIVAL July 7, 2022
- The suspect has been charged with the July 4 shooting at Highland Park – BBCNews July 7, 2022
- Noradrenaline agonists may improve cognition and apathy in patients with Alzheimer’s disease July 7, 2022
- Increasing Active COVID-19 Cases in Peterborough July 7, 2022
- The Supreme Court’s decision to have an abortion leads to drug access issues for women in Virginia July 7, 2022