Yoon pledges to build values-based alliance with Washington

Author: Choong Yong Ahn, Chung-Ang University

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has set the tone for South Korea’s new economic diplomacy by saying he will build a nation that embraces liberal democracy and ensures a thriving market economy. Yoon’s pledge in his maiden speech on May 10, 2022 to work with like-minded nations that respect freedom is particularly important for Seoul to navigate turbulent economic competition in the Asia-Pacific amid rivalry. American-Chinese increasingly intense.

At the ROKUS Summit in Seoul on May 21, 2022, the leaders of the two countries agreed to transform their security alliance into a comprehensive comprehensive strategic alliance. This calls on South Korea to play a more active role on the world stage to promote the common values ​​of freedom, green growth and a level playing field for international trade and investment.

The previous Moon administration leaned heavily on China after fully backing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s China Dream. But South Korea’s geoeconomic strategy has always taken a dichotomous approach after China’s rapid economic rise, balancing its security alliance with the United States with its economic ties with China, its biggest trading partner. Seoul relies heavily on China to acquire key intermediate goods and essential materials such as electronic equipment, chemicals, rare earths and urea water, to complete many of its supply chains.

The much-loved ROKUS security alliance and lenient access to the US market have greatly benefited South Korea’s economic rise. The new ROKUS relationship now ensures a high-tech alliance that is essential for South Korea to maintain its international competitiveness.

The alliance secures trade in advanced semiconductors, electric vehicles and batteries. The pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine have shown that national security is directly linked to economic security. Indeed, the resilience of interconnected supply chains is ultimately ensured by the removal of supply-side bottlenecks.

As a first concrete step towards a full ROKUS alliance, Yoon said South Korea will formally join the US-initiated Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to address supply chain resilience, digital trade, combat against corruption and decarbonization. The 13-member framework aims to become a high-level rule-making process for international trade and investment without offering direct access to the US market.

New disciplinary rules are good news for East Asia as they signal increased US engagement with East Asian economies. South Korea should play an active role in making the IPEF a sustainable, credible and open architecture for countries willing to embrace rules-based economic connectivity.

A stronger South Korean alliance with the United States will also revitalize trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan against North Korean nuclear threats. The active revival of the trilateral alliance will help improve relations between South Korea and Japan, starting with the removal of sensitive trade restrictions. The two countries became officially connected in January 2022 through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), an agreement that will speed up the process of redress.

Yoon’s new economic diplomacy with the United States is likely to make China uncomfortable. On ROK-China relations, Yoon stressed the need for mutual respect and principled diplomacy to achieve win-win pragmatic results. This is not surprising given that East Asian economies prefer to avoid choosing between their relationship with the United States and China.

This dilemma could be alleviated by upgrading the China-led RCEP to match the high standards of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). This would involve addressing issues of public subsidies, working conditions, intellectual property rights, cross-border data transfers and environmental concerns.

China has already submitted an official application to join the CPTPP. But South Korea has yet to apply. Joining the CPTPP would allow for deeper integration of South Korea into the regional trade architecture. All CPTPP members have veto power over new membership applications, so China will need to carry out domestic reforms to meet the CPTPP’s high standards to ensure competitive coexistence with the United States.

Yoon’s national economic program is a difficult feat to pull off. South Korea must tackle everything from the prospect of stagflation, rising household and state debt, and record youth unemployment. These problems are largely inherited from the revenue-driven growth policy of previous administrations and COVID-19, and have been compounded by the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine.

In this landscape, Yoon’s highly desirable pro-growth agenda of lower taxes and deregulation must effectively tackle inequality. Yoon could face strong opposition from Korea’s majority Democratic Party with pro-worker political slogans and a fair distribution in the National Assembly if he ignores the issue.

After the Yoons party won a landslide victory in local elections, its political support should be enough to push for a US-aligned economic strategy while maintaining trade engagement with China. Still, upgrading the ROKChina FTA on the basis of mutual respect and principled diplomacy remains its great test.

Choong Yong Ahn is Emeritus Professor at the Graduate School of International Studies, Chung-Ang University.