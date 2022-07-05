Prime Minister Modi praises role of technology in India, says digital push has eliminated queues and middlemen





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India’s emphasis on comprehensive digitization program has eliminated long queues for people’s almost daily necessities and helped eliminate corruption and eliminate intermediaries in all areas. Inaugurating Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar on Monday, the Prime Minister said: “Eight to ten years ago we had to queue (queues) for everything from birth certificates , to pay bills, for rations, for school and college admissions, exam results, for certificates or in banks. How many lines did we use to stand up? India eliminated all lines by going online.” Modi said the biggest gain from the government’s Digital India program was that it had relieved the poor of corruption and was working to cut out middlemen in all fields. India has eliminated all lines (queues) by going online,” the Prime Minister reiterated. Modi said India needs to embrace new technologies with the changing times. “If India does not adopt new technologies with the changing times, it will lag behind, the country experienced this in the third industrial revolution,” he added. The Prime Minister launched several digital portals at the event, including a Meri Pehchaan single login portal and two websites IndiaStack.Global and MyScheme. “Indiastack.global” is a global repository of key projects such as Aadhaar, UPI, Digilocker, Cowin Vaccination Platform, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), DIKSHA Platform and Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission. ‘MyScheme’ is a service discovery platform that facilitates access to government programs. It aims to offer a one-stop search and discovery portal where users can find programs for which they are eligible. “Meri Pehchaan” or National Single Sign-On (NSSO) is a user authentication service in which a single set of credentials allows access to multiple applications or online services. (To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here.To receive it on Telegram, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)



