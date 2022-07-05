Eurozone bond yields fall as German inflation slows





Following weaker-than-expected German inflation data on Wednesday, eurozone government bond rates fell dramatically ahead of a Friday reading for the entire eurozone that the ECB will watch from close. In June, the first month that the effects of government measures to reduce high fuel costs were taken into account, consumer inflation in Germany fell. The information comes ahead of Friday’s preliminary estimate of June inflation for the eurozone as a whole, which the ECB is expected to carefully consider ahead of its July 21 policy meeting where it announced it would raise rates of interest for the first time since 2011 in order to fight against record inflation in the euro zone.

Nonetheless, the yield on Germany’s 10-year government bonds, the eurozone bloc’s benchmark, fell nearly 13 basis points (bps) to 1.52% at 1523 GMT, extending its fall after the opening of the American session. Thursday’s moves follow a 20 basis point rise in German yields from Monday to Tuesday in another sign of trading volatility and low liquidity in financial markets.

Rohan Khanna, a research strategist in the United States, commenting on earlier data at the German state level, said this could be a turning point that could moderate the approach of the European Central Bank. However, it is probably too early to extrapolate ahead of Friday’s eurozone (inflation) numbers, he added. Economists also warned against viewing German data, driven by one-off effects, as an end to price pressures.

Yields fell even as Spanish data showed inflation hit 10.2% in June, the first time it had topped 10% since April 1985, from 8.7% the previous month and well above a Reuters poll expected. Barring (German) government-induced price cuts, eurozone inflation appears to have picked up in June, Aline Schuiling, senior economist at ABN AMRO, said in a note to clients.

The euro zone economy is less hot than in the United States and the upside window is closing; but the narrative will likely change by the end of the year if inflation eases and economic growth slows. Central bank speakers at the ECB Forum in Sintra, Portugal remained in the spotlight as analysts watched for any clues about the ECB potentially moderating its hawkish tone.

Money market bets on ECB hikes were little changed, with 155 basis points of hikes for banks -0.50% embedded policy rate by December, from 163 basis points on Tuesday, and a terminal rate around 1.9% integrated by July 2023, around 2%. The ECB is under pressure to deliver (rate hikes), and inflation will keep the pressure on it, said Chris Attfield, European rates strategist at HSBC.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield last fell 17 basis points to 3.49%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields narrowing to 198 basis points . Analysts expect the spread to remain around 200 basis points ahead of the ECB’s monetary policy meeting in July. Markets want to see how credible its next anti-fragmentation tool to contain excessive divergence in member state borrowing costs is before acting on prices, they say.

