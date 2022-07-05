Boris Johnson complicated by sexual blunders





The scandals continue to shake the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, now accused of being an accomplice in the concealment of one of his praetorians in the Conservative government, Chris Pincher, forced to resign Thursday from his post of “deputy whip chief “, the role with the crucial task of ensuring the discipline of the majority group in the House of Commons, for sexual nonsense. Pincher (deputy head of this entity) collapsed for getting drunk in a London gentlemen’s club and sexually abusing two men, including another MP. He was suspended by the Conservative Party as part of a belated disciplinary action and only after the matter broke in the media. The British Prime Minister, already affected by other scandals between them and in the first person, that of the so-called Partygate (the parties in the offices of the State in the midst of a pandemic), is accused this Monday of inappropriate silence and to have covered an ally. Accusation supported by the opposition, Labor in the lead; also revived by pro-conservative media; and that above all they seem to be reviving the internal opposition in the Tory house, where the rebels – according to the Times – are now pointing to a modification of the party rules with the idea of ​​trying to re-propose a vote of no confidence at the head of BoJo at the end of the year. Labor Party leader Anne-Marie Dodds today sent an official letter to the Prime Minister asking him to account for his decision in February to ‘promote’ Pincher from Deputy Minister for Construction to ‘Chief deputy” (a task she had already done for him). attributed some time ago by former Prime Minister Theresa May, after a previous suspicion was quashed in 2017) despite complaints attributed to party colleagues. Co-workers had long flagged him as a potential stalker, but BoJo ignored those warnings. Even more, after revelations from Dominic Cummings, a former adviser to the Prime Minister, who confessed that Johnson had ironically referred to Pincher’s surname, which in English means “pricker” or “pincher”, as if he were aware of everything. . Downing Street, for its part, insists on denying that Johnson was informed of specific complaints against Pincher. But the case threatens to fan the fire of internal revolt against his leadership, amid polls that remain negative even after securing a vote of confidence about a month ago. A vote that cannot be repeated for a year, depending on the current status of the Conservative Party. However, according to the press, the growing climate of anger and embarrassment among some members of the 1922 Committee, the conservative body which will see the renewal of 18 of its members on Wednesday July 6, and that it could then decide to review the rules . If he changes the internal rules of the party in government, the risk for Johnson is that he will soon be subject to a vote of confidence and there the risk could be the end of his government.

