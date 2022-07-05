Malicious campaign against state institutions, brainchild of Bushra Bibi: Marriyum





ISLAMABAD, July 4 (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News – July 4, 2022): Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Pakistan’s malicious campaign Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against institutions of the state was the brainchild of Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi.

Fawad Chaudhry and Dr. Shireen Mazari had confessed that Bushra Bibi was leading the campaign against state institutions by peddling false narratives on social media, the minister said while responding to the PTI leaders’ press conference held earlier during the day.

She said the PTI leaders’ press conference was actually an admission that Bushra Bibi was not only behind the poisonous campaign against the institutions, but also invented the idea of ​​awarding certificates. of sedition to political opponents.

Marriyum said the two PTI leaders not only confirmed that the (viral) audio tape was of Bushra Bibi, but also that it was his personal opinion to link the statements of political opponents to sedition.

The minister confirmed that Bushra Bibi was leading the campaign against the institutions and it was she who incited her party’s spokespersons to use offensive language against opponents during their “unethical” press conference.

She said Bushra Bibi was pushing the tale of “treason and foreign conspiracy” by hiding in her abode at the “Money Gala”. Political opponents were being abused by Bushra Bibi from all over in a bid to hide his unprecedented corruption, she added.

She said the PTI had also confessed that the treason cases were filed against political opponents to cover up Bushra’s corruption.

However, the champions of the foreign conspiracy narrative have now been caught begging and apologizing to the country that Imran Khan has accused of plotting regime change.

The minister said Imran Khan was seeking an apology from this country by imploring “that the past is over”.

