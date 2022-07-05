BJP workers in Hyderabad seen assaulting Dalit protesters during PM Modis public meeting





BJP workers were seen physically assaulting Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) members who were attending the massive public meeting at Parade Ground in Hyderabad addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Members of the MRPS reportedly held up signs reminding PM Modi of his assurances to meet the demand for Scheduled Caste categorization, a long-standing request from the Madigas and other SC communities. The attack was condemned by several social media users. TRS leader M Krishank tweeted: Strongly condemn this attack by BJP party workers on the parade ground against Dalits who were showing placards recalling Modi ji’s promise of SC categorization. Former IPS officer and chairman of Bahujan Samaj Telangana party, RS Praveen Kumar responded to the incident and tweeted, I strongly condemn the beasts @BJP4Telangana, who got used to performing lynchings with Narendra Modi as witness, attacking MRPS activists who raised their voices for their rights. Why should the 90% beg? Let’s be leaders and lead this country. Stop being fooled by your leaders. Open your eyes. The MRPS, a political organization led by Manda Krishna Madiga, has spearheaded the agitations for SC under-categorization in Telugu states for over 20 years, seeking justice for under-represented SC communities. Manda Krishna Madiga had earlier warned of turmoil at the two-day BJP National Executive Committee meeting on July 2-3 if the Union government does not take action before then for the sub-categorization of SCs in the state. On Sunday July 3, MRPS held a rally at Indira Park in Hyderabad. MRPS protesters also attempted to block the road at Hitex, where the BJP National Executive Committee meeting was being held. Many MRPS activists were arrested as a result. @Narendra Modi #Lynching @BJP4Telangana # #MRPS .90%? . . . pic.twitter.com/tqyLXB17kW Dr RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) July 4, 2022 Strongly condemn this attack by BJP party workers on the parade ground against Dalits who displayed placards recalling Modi ji’s promise of SC categorization @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/IKKzJRRrsN krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) July 4, 2022 Lily: Rallies, roadblocks and black balloons: Modis’ presence met with protests in Hyd The Struggle for SC Subcategorization in Telugu States Addressing the massive public meeting titled ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ at the Parade Ground on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi, trying to prepare the party cadre for next year’s Assembly elections, said residents of Telangana yearn for ‘twin engine growth’ and claimed that this will be fulfilled when the BJP comes to power in the state. Government or “dual engine” growth is a reference made by Modi and the BJP to progress in BJP-led states with the help of the Union government. Read also : A social and political paradox: in Telangana, the BJP adopts the dappu With PTI inputs

