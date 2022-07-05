Maryam Nawaz says July 17 partial polls are ‘war for Punjab’s development’





PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz addresses her supporters in Lahore. – Twitter/PML-N Maryam Nawaz calls PTI Chairman Imran Khan the biggest enemy of Lahore and Punjab. Said that Khan was the leader of the Bani Gala gang which ruled Punjab. Says whoever leaves the PTI has stories of corruption to tell.

LAHORE: Continuing her attack on the PTI, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday claimed that a gang from Bani Gala was ruling Punjab and told her supporters that the July 17 partial polls on the seats vacancies in the Punjab Assembly were a war for the development of the province.

Addressing party supporters in PP-170 constituency, Maryam called the PTI chairman the biggest enemy of Lahore and Punjab.

“The enemy of Punjab’s development is Imran Khan,” Maryam said. She told the former prime minister that “burial of his politics” would emerge not just from Punjab but from all over Pakistan.

“The ruling gang in Punjab was not ruling but looting the treasury. The ringleader of this gang was Imran Khan who ruthlessly plundered the resources,” Maryam said. She added that the gang included the former prime minister, former first lady and her friend Farah Gogi.

“A gang ruled over a province of 120 million people, whose name is the Bani Gala gang,” Maryam said. She added that the former prime minister also created the “Gogi Pinky Economic Corridor” to loot the treasury.

“The July 17 war is a war for the development of Punjab, it must be won,” Maryam said.

Continuing her attack on the former prime minister, the PML-N leader said Pakistani politics had met a person as its “greatest fitna”.

Maryam said the PTI chairman had asked people “to believe in a conspiracy”, but two days ago Imran Khan sent his party officials to US official Donald Lu to ask for forgiveness.

“He didn’t make this joke with us but with Pakistan. He used to call people traitors and today his wife’s audio surfaced,” Maryam said. added that the cricketer-turned-politician was the “biggest impostor”.

“[Imran Khan] was unable to prove a single allegation against me and his wife’s audio came out. Whoever called people thieves turned out to be the biggest culprit,” Maryam said. She added that allegations were also made against the PML-N supremo, but none of them could be proven.

“Anyone who leaves their party has stories of corruption to tell,” Maryam said.

Referring to the economic situation of the country, the vice-president of the PML-N declared that her party, which governs at the center, will work day and night to get the people out of the difficult situation. She added that the coalition government was working to ensure stoves in poor households kept burning.

“The treasury is empty and despite this, Shehbaz Sharif has given a subsidy to utility shops,” Maryam said. While briefing people on the announcement of electricity bills by Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz, Maryam asked people if it happened in the 75 years of the country’s history that people were asked to consume electricity and that no invoice would be sent.

