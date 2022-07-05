PM Modi and CM Jagan celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju





Statue unveiled by PM Narendra Modi. (Screenshot courtesy of Narendra Modi Live) Photo: Twitter HIGHLIGHTS PM Modi unveiled a 30ft tall bronze statue of Sitharama Raju.

Prime Minister Modi also remembered Alluri Sitarama Raju’s great fight against the British. Dharmavaram: On the 125th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveil a 30ft bronze statue high in Dharmavaram, West Godavari district. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Minister AP Roja, Actor Chiranjeevi, Purandeswari, other former Union Ministers and Ministers participated in this program. Prime Minister Modi said the whole country will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Rampa rebellion, which was launched by Alluri Sitarama Raju, in a freedom struggle against the British to safeguard the interests of the tribal community in the eastern ghats of India, as well as the 75th anniversary of independence. Related News Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Andhra Pradesh PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today, to unveil India’s 1st Underground Museum of Revolutionaries Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan noted that he was proud to be born on Telugu soil, highlighting Alluri Sitarama Raju’s great sacrifice for the tribal people and the struggle he endured in the process. We come from the land of heroes like Alluri Sitarama Raju who sacrificed his life for the people of Andhra Pradesh and especially the tribal community. He had a great spark of fire, which will motivate us in our daily lives, said the CM. Prime Minister Modi also recalled Alluri Sitarama Raju’s great fight against the British and addressed Alluri Sitarama Raju as Manyam Veeradu (heroes of the jungles). Prime Minister Modi also announced that the Center has planned a series of initiatives as part of the 75th Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. As part of our 75th Amrit Mahotsav, and also the 100th anniversary of the Rampa Rebellion started by Alluri Sitarama Raju, I bow to the great freedom fighter. I am happy to participate in this auspicious event. We will be celebrating the Rampa Rebellion and the 125th anniversary throughout the year, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister also announced that Alluri Sitarama Raju’s birthplace at Pandrangi in Vizianagaram district and Chintapalli police station, where the attack on this police station marked the start of the Rampa rebellion, will be restored. The government has also approved the construction of Alluri Dhyana Mandir in Mogallu with a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Dhyana Mudra, depicting the life story of the freedom fighter through murals and an interactive system activated by the ‘IA. We are sworn to tell the story and struggles of all freedom fighters across the country. This is not the story of a single constituency, a single community or a single state. It is for the whole country to know and celebrate. Alluri is the idol of Adivasis and is the symbol of strength for the whole country, Prime Minister Modi noted. Underlining the importance given to tribal communities across the country, Prime Minister Modi said that for the first time since independence, tribal museums are being established to showcase the country’s tribal pride and heritage. Her journey from birth to death was an inspiration to everyone. He gave his whole life to Adivasis and was there for the upliftment of the community. In this memory, the Alluri Sitarama Raju Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum will also be incorporated in Lambasingi, Prime Minister Modi has said. After Telangana, Prime Minister Modi is ready to visit Andhra Pradesh | Latest news in English | mirror now

