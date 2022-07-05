Politics
PM aware of formal complaint against Chris Pincher ahead of whip appointment
Boris Johnson was aware of a formal complaint against Chris Pincher when the MP was Foreign Secretary before his appointment to the Tory Whips office, it has been reported.
Downing Street confirmed on Monday that Mr Johnson was aware of concerns over Mr Pinchers’ conduct when he appointed him Deputy Chief Whip in February.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that, although he was aware of complaints that had been resolved or had not resulted in a formal complaint, it was not considered appropriate to block the appointment on the basis of unfounded allegations.
There were no formal complaints at the time, he said.
However, the BBC later reported that Mr Johnson had been made aware of a formal complaint about Mr Pinchers’ inappropriate behavior while the MP was a minister at the Foreign Office from 2019 to 2020.
The broadcaster said then Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was also aware of the complaint, which triggered a Cabinet Office-supervised disciplinary procedure that confirmed Mr Pincher’s misconduct.
A government spokesperson said: There are robust procedures in place for any member of staff to raise allegations of misconduct. It is a long-standing policy not to comment on matters involving individual cases.
Mr. Pincher was approached for comment.
Downing Street and a succession of ministers had previously said Mr Johnson was not aware of any specific allegations against Mr Pincher.
The former Deputy Chief Whip plunged the government into a new crisis when he radically resigned last week over allegations he groped two men at a private Tory club.
He previously resigned from the whips’ office in 2017 after he claimed he made unwanted advances to a young campaigner, but was later reinstated after being cleared by an internal Conservative Party investigation.
Over the weekend, however, details emerged in the press of new allegations of alleged sexual advances to men, including two fellow Tory MPs, over a period of years.
Mr Pincher denied the allegations to the newspapers that published them.
However, Mr Johnsons spokesman said the Prime Minister had been aware of speculation about Mr Pincher for a number of years when he appointed him Deputy Chief Whip.
I can’t go into too much detail, but he took advice on some of the allegations that had been made, but there was no formal complaint at the time and it was not considered appropriate to comment. ‘stopping a date simply because of unsubstantiated allegations,’ the spokesperson said. .
The spokesman declined to comment on a claim by Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, that the Prime Minister referred to the MP as Pincher by name, by nature.
I am simply not going to comment on the content of what was or was not said in private conversations, the spokesperson said.
When asked on Monday night whether it was appropriate for Mr Johnson to appoint Mr Pincher deputy chief whip despite claims about his conduct, Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested the Prime Minister had been working on rumors.
He told LBC Tonight With Andrew Marr: There were rumours. I think prime ministers have to be fair, they can’t just say, I heard some gossip and I think you did something I wouldn’t approve of.
You can’t judge people on rumours, it’s fundamentally unfair. There are rumors about all kinds of people who never turn out to get anywhere.
Emerging questions about what the Prime Minister knew before appointing Mr Pincher to the Whips Office will overshadow Mr Johnson’s bids to carry on as Prime Minister, as he hailed an important moment in our mission to alleviate the burden on households and to rebuild our economy.
Mr Johnson made the remarks ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where ministers will consider planned changes to national insurance thresholds which come into effect on Wednesday.
At the time Mr Pincher was appointed alongside new chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris, Mr Johnson was facing pressure from Tory MPs seeking to oust him at lockdown parties in Downing Street.
The two men had carried out a shadow flogging operation which was said to have been codenamed Operation Save Big Dog to cement his position and the Prime Minister reportedly wanted them to take over the full office of whips.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Pincher’s appointment as Tory deputy chief whip was another example of poor judgment on the part of Mr Johnson.
I have no sympathy for a prime minister who repeatedly makes bad judgements, he told Sky News.
We lived with one version of this story month after month after month. Bad judgment from a man who places himself above everything. I have no sympathy for him.
Although Mr Pincher quit his government post on Thursday night, Mr Johnson has faced criticism. It was not until 5 p.m. on Friday that he finally had the whip removed and was kicked out of the Conservative Parliamentary Party.
Mr Pincher is being investigated by the Independent Parliament into Complaints and Grievances after one of the men he allegedly groped at the Carlton Club last week made a formal complaint.
In a statement over the weekend, the MP for Tamworth, who now sits as an independent, said he would co-operate fully with the investigation.
As I told the Prime Minister, I drank way too much on Wednesday night, embarrassing myself and others, and I am very sorry for the upset I caused, he said.
The stress of the last few days, which is added to that of the last few months, made me agree to benefit from professional medical support.
I am in the process of applying now and hope to be able to return to my constituency duties as soon as possible.
