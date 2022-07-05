Maryam says Imran staged ‘biggest drama’ in Pakistan’s history





Slamming former prime minister Imran Khan for “ignoring Punjab” – Pakistan’s most populous province with 120 million people – PML-N deputy chairwoman Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that the ex-Prime Minister had staged “the greatest drama in the history of Pakistan under the name of a foreign conspiracy”.

“Unfortunately, Pakistani politics has met a person who is the biggest liar, chaos maker and impostor. He used to tell people that we were American slaves. He kept people busy with his conspiracy allegations. This is the biggest drama in the history of Pakistan,” she said while addressing a campaign rally at PP-170 Lahore.

Maryam said Imran Khan slandered US diplomat Donald Lu in his speeches. However, she added, two days ago a PTI representative visited Lu who apologized to her and asked the US official for forgiveness.

She said Imran used to call people traitors and even called former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a traitor, but even today he couldn’t prove anything. “Now a video has surfaced in which Bushra Bibi [Imran Khan’s wife] can be heard instructing to do treacherous tendencies,” she added.

“I am grateful that she [Bushra Bibi] didn’t say she said a dream and got a basharat to lead the tendencies of traitors,” Maryam said sarcastically.

Slamming the ousted prime minister for using a “religion card”, the PML-N leader said that due to his irresponsible behavior people were getting shot.

Maryam said the biggest scandals in Pakistan’s history surfaced during PTI’s tenure. “The LNG scandal, the Bushra Bibi involvement, the sugar scandal, you name it…all these scandals happened under the government of Imran Khan.”

She said Aun Chaudhry, Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen were all part of PTI but walked away due to corruption. “All left with their hands over their ears saying they had never seen such a liar. They are telling stories of corruption.”

She said those who left Nawaz Sharif never said he was involved in corruption despite their political differences, but they admit the three-time prime minister’s honesty.

“Conspiracy [mischief] Khan has his eyes on Punjab now. He sees Punjab as a snake on his chest. The people of Punjab know that Imran Khan is the enemy of the progress of Punjab. You [Imran Khan] came to power with ‘support’ in 2018 but now your policy is over not just in Punjab but all over Pakistan,” she added.

The PML-N VC further stated that Imran Khan and his gang which included Bushra Bibi, Farah Khan and others looted Punjab’s resources. “Punjab was like an orphan during the tenure of PTI. But now the lion is back and Punjab will progress as before.”

Crediting Nawaz Sharif with designing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Maryam said that Imran Khan also created a mega project, naming it GPEC (Gogi-Pinki Economic Corridor).

“As part of this project, money from Punjab was paid to Bani Gala,” she said.

