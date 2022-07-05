Boris Johnson admits defense spending increase is a prediction, not a commitment











Statement by Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson watered down its defense spending increase target made only four days agocalling it a prediction and not a firm commitment.

The Prime Minister sounded the alarm on the Tory benches when he said the UK was likely to spend 2.5% of GDP by 2030, then hinted that it will then depend on the size of the economy.

Mark Harpera former Tory chief whip, told him last week that the announcement had seemed to be really strong enough, but did not do so again after his statement in the Commons.

Is it a commitment? And, second, how are we going to pay for it? Because you must have a credible plan to pay. Are we going to raise taxes? Mr. Harper asked.

In response, Mr Johnson highlighted the spending announcements already made, including on the Victims security pact with Australia and the United States and a new air combat system.

This is a simple overtime prediction based on what we are currently committing to spend, he admitted.

And he added: Of course, a lot depends on the size of our GDP at the time. Everything depends on the growth of the economy.

Mr Johnson said he expected the UK to pay for it with steady and sustained economic growth, despite warnings of a blow to the economy from his hard-Brexit commercial agreement.

After returning from Commonwealth, G7 and NATO summits, the Prime Minister also rejected calls for the West to send warships to the Black Sea to lift the Russian blockade on Ukrainian grain.

No, we don’t watch that. There are alternative solutions that do not involve the presence of the UK or other warships in the Black Sea, he told MPs.

The allies were exploring using the Danube to move grain, or railways in smaller quantities than we would be able to do with a giant sea convoy across the Black Sea, he acknowledged.

We are looking at all possible options, including smaller packets of cereal that come out this way, Mr Johnson said.

He also urged Saudi Arabia to release more oil to help ease the cost of living crisis after it failed to persuade the kingdom to change on a controversial trip in March.

Responding to a call for action from Tory MPs, the Prime Minister told him: He is right about Saudi Arabia’s role.

One wonders how much more the Saudis could pump at this exact moment, but there is no doubt that they would need a lot more Opec Plus oil.

Mr Johnson also insisted that no one has said the UK breached international law against him while he was away in Rwanda, Germany and Spain.

Great Britain faces charges of breaking the law over his tearing of the Northern Ireland protocol, the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda and the weakening of human rights commitments.

