China places 1.7 million people in lockdown in Anhui province





The outbreak in Anhui comes as China’s economy begins to rebound from a months-long lockdown in Shanghai and disruptive COVID-19 restrictions in the capital Beijing

People line up for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in an office complex in Beijing. PA

Beijing, China: China has placed 1.7 million people under quarantine in the central province of Anhui, where authorities reported nearly 300 new cases on Monday in the latest in a series of outbreaks testing the no-go approach. Beijing tolerance to COVID-19. The country is the last major economy married to a zero Covid strategy, responding to every case with strict isolation orders and tough testing campaigns. The outbreak in Anhui, where authorities first discovered hundreds of cases last week, comes as China’s economy begins to rebound from a months-long lockdown in Shanghai and disruptive COVID-19 restrictions in the capital Beijing. Two counties in Sixian and Lingbi province announced lockdowns last week, with more than 1.7 million residents allowed to leave their homes only if they get tested. Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed empty streets in Sixian over the weekend and people queuing for their sixth round of mass testing in recent days. The province reported 287 new infections on Monday, including 258 people who had no symptoms, according to China’s National Health Commission, bringing the total number of cases found to just over 1,000. Provincial Governor Wang Qingxian urged local authorities to “seize every minute and seriously implement rapid testing” as well as prompt quarantine and reporting of cases, in a government statement released Monday. of Anhui. Neighboring Jiangsu Province also reported 56 new local infections in four cities on Monday. As cases remain low compared to China’s vast population, officials insist the zero-Covid policy is necessary to prevent a health calamity, pointing to unevenly distributed medical resources and low vaccination rates among the elderly. . But the strategy has hammered the world’s second-largest economy, and harsh enforcement has sparked rare protests in the tightly controlled country. China’s international isolation has also prompted some foreign companies and families with the financial means to make exit plans. National authorities last month announced a reduced quarantine requirement for international arrivals, rallying most Asian markets as investors hoped the move could provide a boost to Beijing’s slumped economy. But health official Lei Zhenglong insisted the new quarantine policy was “absolutely not a relaxation of (Covid) prevention and control”. Read all Recent news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

