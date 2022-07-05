Gwadar rights leader threatens to close Chinese port from July 21: report





A prominent local leader in Pakistan’s Balochistan province has threatened to close the strategic port of Gwadar, a major CPEC project that offers China an opening into the Arabian Sea, from July 21, if demands accepted by the provincial government, including banning the mafia from trawlers, are not being met, a news outlet reported on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, who led the Gwadar rights movement and is also the provincial general secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami, said the port would be closed to register a protest against the government for not keeping its promises. he did in the agreement signed in April this year to end a month-long sit-in in the port city. He said the main demands of the Gwadar rights movement were: to liberate the coast of Balochistan from the trawler mafia, to open the border points in Gwadar, to eliminate drug trafficking and to remove unnecessary checkpoints, reported the Dawn newspaper. The leader said Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo came to Gwadar and promised to rid Balochistan coast of mafia trawlers, open crossing points in Gwadar, eliminate the drug trafficking, removing security force checkpoints and locating missing persons. He criticized opposition parties in Balochistan, saying they had failed to speak out for the rights of people in the province, according to the report. Baloch, who has led rallies in the past, criticized the government, saying that despite the deployment of various security agencies, hundreds of illegal trawlers were involved in illegal fishing in Baluchistan waters, depriving local fishermen of their livelihood. He also claimed that the law and order situation in Makran and Panjgur was deteriorating and that to control it, the government needed to withdraw Frontier Corps from the resource-rich province, according to the report. He said the doors of dialogue are always open, he added. In December last year, Pakistan and China agreed to exploit the full potential of Gwadar Port in Balochistan Province, a major project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The CPEC, which connects the port of Gwadar in Pakistan’s Balochistan to China’s Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of China’s ambitious multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). CPEC is a collection of infrastructure and other projects under construction across Pakistan since 2013. Initially valued at $46 billion, the projects were worth $62 billion in 2017. India has protested to China against the CPEC as it is set up across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The BRI was launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping when he came to power in 2013. It aims to connect Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe through a network of land and sea routes. The BRI is seen as China’s attempt to boost its influence overseas with Chinese investment-funded infrastructure projects around the world. (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/law-order/2097131-gwadar-rights-leader-threatens-to-close-chinese-run-port-from-july-21-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos