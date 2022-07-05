No 10 finally admits Boris knew about allegations about disgraced Tory MP Chris Pincher

Chris Pincher resigned on Friday after allegations surfaced of alleged past behavior

Boris Johnson was aware of the allegations against Chris Pincher when he was appointed Deputy Chief Whip.

Mr Pincher resigned on Thursday after admitting assaulting two drunk men.

He quit in a letter to Mr Johnson, admitting he had embarrassed himself while drunk the previous night.

Cabinet Minister Therese Coffey told Sky News yesterday that she did not believe the Prime Minister knew of the incidents before the letter.

But a spokesman for No 10 today said the Tory leader was aware, but it would not have been appropriate for him to intervene.

They said: I can’t go into too much detail, but he did take advice on some of the allegations that had been made, but there was no official complaint at that time and he didn’t been deemed appropriate to stop a date simply because of unsubstantiated allegations.

Mr Johnson had faced increasing pressure to confirm whether he knew of Mr Pinchers’ past.

Chris Pincher resigned in a letter to the Prime Minister and said he was embarrassed by his past behavior (Picture: PA)

Labor chairwoman Anneliese Dodds had written a specific letter asking for details of what No 10 knew of the claims.

Only Boris Johnson could have looked at this guy’s record and thought he deserved a promotion, she said.

Deputy Labor Leader Angela Rayner also criticized the Prime Ministers’ handling of the latest claims.

She had said: Boris Johnson was kicked and yelled at to take any action. He can’t be trusted to do the right thing.

All this scandal is further proof of his appalling judgement.

Boris Johnson had been accused of turning a blind eye to the alleged behavior (Picture: PA)

The Downing St spokesman today declined to discuss allegations made against the Prime Minister by Dominic Cummings.

The former No 10 adviser had claimed that Mr Johnson referred to the former Deputy Chief Whip as Pincher by name, pincher by nature long before appointing him in February.

I have seen these unsubstantiated source quotes and do not intend to respond to them, the spokesperson replied.

I am simply not going to comment on the content of what was or was not said in the private conversations.

Mr Pincher now faces six other allegations of inappropriate behavior, dating back several years, which he has denied.

He was suspended as a Tory MP and sits as an independent for Tamworth.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Thursday, Mr Pincher wrote: Last night I drank way too much.

I have embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologize to you and the people involved.

I think the right thing to do under the circumstances is for me to resign as Deputy Chief Whip.

I owe it to you and the people I upset to do this.

I want to assure you that you will continue to have my full backseat support, and I wish you all the best as you face the aftershocks of Covid and the challenges of international inflation.

It has been the honor of my life to have served in Her Majesty’s government.

