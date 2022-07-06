Be ready! Coordinating Minister Luhut calls booster shot a mobility requirement in two weeks no vaccine will be banned from entering malls until it travels





The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves), as the coordinator of PPKM Java-Bali, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, said that the booster vaccine as a condition for community mobility would only be implemented in two weeks later. The decision refers to the results of a restricted Cabinet meeting chaired by the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and will be regulated by the Covid-19 Task Force Regulations and other derived regulations. . Read also : The Ministry of Health aims for 70% of the Indonesian population to have completed the vaccination against Covid-19 by the end of May, ready for the endemic? “The Government will re-implement the Incentives and Disincentives Policy by amending and re-enacting the requirements for booster vaccination as a condition of people’s mobility to public places. In addition, the Government will also re-implement the requirements of booster vaccination as a condition for traveling by air, land and sea, which will be carried out for a maximum of two additional weeks,” Luhut said in his official statement in Jakarta, quoted by BetweenTuesday (5/7). Based on data from various sources, it was found that the increase in Covid-19 cases in several countries was so significant, such as in France, Italy and Germany. A significant increase has also occurred in neighboring Singapore. However, the good news is that Indonesia ranks lowest in daily case counts for the population, compared to several other neighboring countries. Read also : Prolongation of expiration according to scientific studies The implementation of the booster policy as a mobility requirement is motivated by the low level of booster vaccination. According to data from PeduliLindung, of the 1.9 million people who enter the mall daily, only 24.6% have had a callback.

Next page….

