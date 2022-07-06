A customer nudged me and broke my nose and said he didn’t want to be served by me because he thought I was gay, says young LGBTI victim of discrimination | Reports | information

Investigation addressed to people who are part of the LGBTIQ+ group (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex, queer) reflects that 79% of those consulted do not have a suitable job or safe workspace.

That’s to say, eight out of ten respondents who identify with the acronym LGBTI earn less than basic salary, do not have access to the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS), consider their job at risk if they expose their sexual orientation and perceive consistent discrimination in the workplace.

Only 8% of those consulted register an affiliation with the IESS, indicates the survey carried out by the LGBTIQ Chamber of Commerce.

LGBTI Pride March roams the streets of downtown Guayaquil

Andy Tapia’s story25 years, evidence that employment discrimination is maintained in some companies.

It’s amazing how in every place there is always something wrong, he says. I had my first experiences of rejection at home, but they weren’t the only ones.

Andy considers himself a gay man and is studying to become a cabin crew, but has worked at several companies, including a fast food chain. In this place, he was responsible for delivering self-service food. Although the work environment with his colleagues is adequate and even pleasant, he perceives discrimination from the clients he serves.

occasionally had to ask the driver of a vehicle to move because he was blocking the way. I gently approached and asked him to move. To which he replied loud and clear that he would only do it if a man asked him to.. Also, he told her to sue the restaurant for hiring gay people.

Emilio Villafuerte, the activist who experienced discrimination first hand and decided to make the male trans community visible

The subject later entered the restaurant and complained to the manager about having gay men on staff.

On another occasion, a customer threw a burger in his face, just after looking at him. Affected assumes it was because of his body language and the way he spoke. Andy recounts it as if it were an everyday situation, not noticing any abnormality.

Andy left that job for a new job opportunity. He started working as a waiter in a restobar located in Puerto Santa de Guayaquil.

What is the meaning of each of the letters of the acronym LGBTI to which some add Q and +?

While he hoped things would go better for him, he says his bad luck, as he defines it, continued. Upon entering his new job, he learned that the company had an unofficial policy not to hire homosexuals. However, he got the job through a contact.

I had a few days of practice and one of the owners told us that if we saw people of the same sex together, we had to notify a superior, so that they were separated or moved away from the premises.

When several customers saw him, they told him that they preferred to be served by a heterosexual person. Everything got worse on December 14, 2019 when he had an accident.

I had recently had surgery on my nose, but for cosmetic reasons I had to take the bandage off to attend to customers, Andy says.

That night, a friend of the owners was in the restaurant, who upon seeing him asked him not to be near him, as it would spoil the night.

A certain part of the population responds angrily to the question of whether they define themselves as part of the LGBTI+ community in an INEC survey

Around two o’clock in the morning, already on December 15, Andy was heading for an aisle to make a change when he met the same individual friend of the owners on the way, who nudged him in his recently operated nose. I tore my cartilage and started bleeding. I couldn’t breathe through my nose anymore, I had to do it through my mouth until I had another operation.

He tells it with a mixture of pain and anger. Andy says he shut up because he didn’t want to fuss. Moreover, the owners of the company had already told him that they did not like his way of being and the way he served customers.

He thought exposing the problem might get him fired or worse, his parents finding out about his sexual orientation.

Diane Rodríguez, co-founder and CEO of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Ecuador, indicates that there are fewer and fewer complaints of employment discrimination against people of diversity. This Indeed, in places such as the labor inspectorate and the prosecutor’s office, one wonders if the act of rejection was true.so that the process becomes dramatic and the people involved choose to opt out of the processes or not to report.

Unemployment is higher among members of the LGBTIQ+ community who are transgender and cross-dressing, survey finds

Ecuador is a conservative country with the issue of sexual diversity. In addition, comedy shows have been responsible for linking the LGBTIQ+ population to sexual depravity, emphasizes Rodríguez. According to her, this has reinforced prejudices and harmed populations since companies cannot take this minority population seriously.

This is the case of Mara Hernndez, who, like Andy, has experienced rejection in her work environment. In February of this year, he started working in a restobar in Los Ceibos, in western Guayaquil.

Initially, in the treatment of his colleagues and the administrator, there was no difference. However, the problems started when Maria started coming to her workplace with her girlfriend.

By seeing them, their colleagues learned of their sexual orientation. For her, it was not a problem since she does not even hesitate to say it. What I didn’t expect were the comments that came out of it.

Surely a man didn’t take you well, let me try myself, that’s among the sentences I heard. It was something very insistent and frequent in the free time to eat.

In addition, the cordial relationship he had with the manager of the company took a turn. I noticed that she began to treat me despotically, ignoring my questions, watching every move for the slightest mistake.

What broke her patience were the rumors that she had an attachment to one of her classmates, who was actually her friend. The manager asked this waitress to avoid being near Hernndez.

After posting her disagreement and the discrimination she suffered in the restaurant in her WhatsApp status, she was fired. The only explanation she received was that she hadn’t passed the trial time, but she comments that this was never determined since she hadn’t even signed a contract.

The Labor Code does not specifically mention the LGBTIQ+ population or directly determine the objective of ensuring a work environment free of discrimination for people with a different sexual orientation and identity than usual, it only focuses on priority groups .

This is a limitation, says Rodríguez, because not all companies recognize the population of this community as part of a priority group.

There is a guide to achieving LGBTIQ+ worker inclusion

In 2021, the first LGBTIQ+ professional integration guide was published, which allows employers to find out about the issues and the role that these people can have within a company.

The document establishes that today the performance of a company is also measured by its impact on society. This reflects the growing recognition of the need to ensure healthy ecosystems, social equity and good governance of organizations.

The objective of the guide is to make companies aware of the importance of having an inclusive organizational structure, committed to human rights and the fight against discrimination against LGBTIQ+ people. In addition, promote the hiring of GLBTI people as a competitive advantage, which brings many benefits to businesses, in terms of productivity and talent attraction. (YO)