Why America has reason to celebrate this 4th of July





Extinction Rebellion members demonstrate a Supreme Court ruling that diluted the EPA’s ability to regulate carbon emissions (Getty Images)

It’s often easy to feel down about the United States.

The nation, as well as some people’s idea of ​​what it should represent, has been doing pretty poorly for some time now.

Even as people emerge from the pandemic that has turned their lives upside down, inflation is running at over 8% and the cost of basic necessities is pushing more and more hardship.

The Capitol hearings revealed Donald Trump’s incredible lengths to lie to his supporters about the election he lost and cling to power with the backing of an armed mob. The United States Supreme Court, with an extremely conservative majority, overthrew a pillar of reproductive rights that two generations of women have relied on.

Meanwhile, the same regressive justices in truth, political actors as much as any elected official have made it easier to carry handguns, and easier for energy companies to pollute the planet.

People across America and around the world gasped in horror and rage as video of another unarmed young black man, this time named Jayland Walker, was shot dead by police, beaten at least 60 time.

Even on July 4 itself, there was a shooting at a parade in suburban Chicago, underscoring the continuing horrors besetting people in a country believed to have 400 million guns.

On days like the Fourth of July, a supposed day of celebration and reflection, it’s impossible for anyone who believes in racial, social, or economic justice to feel anything but gloomy about any of the above.

What is quite inspiring, however, is how people have responded at the local level to these seemingly overwhelming challenges.

Rather than wait for action from Joe Biden, the most powerful man in the world who claims to have his hands tied on abortion, they are organizing to provide assistance to women in states where the abortion is already or is about to be illegal. . They raise money to send medicine so women can perform medical abortions at home.

The same goes for gun control activists. After so many senseless mass shootings, including a number in schools, groups such as Mach for Our Lives have refused to give in to pessimism or accept that nothing can change.

Last month, these activists, including David Hogg, Emma Gonzlez, Audrey Wright and DAngelo McDade, were rewarded with the first major gun legislation in 30 years, a bill that no one thinks is perfect, but that nevertheless will likely save lives.

On the environment, as Trump pulled America out of the Paris Agreement, activists from groups such as the Sunrise Movement began pushing for action at the local and state level, seeking to take advantage of corporations and cities and anyone who could listen, that the climate crisis was too existential a threat to ignore.

Wanjiku Wawa Gatheru, an activist from Connecticut, established a network of like-minded people and demanded local environmental solutions. (She is currently a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, studying for a master’s degree.)

One thing many of these organizers had in common was that they were young people, not wanting to be pushed around with corporations as the usual excuses, and acutely aware of the power in their hands, when acting in concert.

When a fossil fuel company wanted to expand the Keystone Pipeline through North Dakota, it was young people from diverse backgrounds who camped out and protested and were led away in handcuffs.

When George Floyd was choked to death in Minneaopolis by police, it was young people whose protests were taken up around the world. (These were also young people who got involved in the distribution of food and medicine, when some stores in the city were burned down.)

In the aftermath of the murder of 25-year-old Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio, young people have again called for action, as was the case after the murders of Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor and so many others. .

When the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump’s alleged role in firing the mob and his supporters into fighting like hell as they sought to prevent certification of Bidens, it was a young woman, Cassidy Hutchinson, who agreed to testify under oath, when so many of her more senior colleagues refused to do so or pleaded for the Fifth Amendment.

People of all political persuasions can certainly applaud his courage.

I was really saddened as an American. I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was anti-American. We were watching the Capitol fall apart because of a lie, she told the Jan. 6 events committee.

None of this is a call for blind patriotism or waving flags with tears in your eyes.

America, like most countries, is a nation with a lot of problems.

Nearly 250 years after America gained independence from Britain, too many people here refuse to even acknowledge the slave-colonial legacy of the Founding Fathers and the racist system they established. Half a century after the Civil Rights Act, black families own on average a tenth of the wealth of white families. The pandemic has also exposed glaring inequality, an inequality that is growing rather than closing.

Hopefully people will think of all of this as they celebrate today, the good and the bad, the dark and the hopeful.

Yet at this precise moment, halfway through the calendar year, the way young Americans have responded to the challenges of the first part of 2022, gives much optimism for the second part, and with hope and hard work for the coming years.

