Two factors influencing the timing of elections

Prime Minister Kiriacos Mitsutakis returned from the NATO summit last week and, as he argued, international trends will decisively determine whether elections take place in spring 2023 or as early as September. We are aware that there is a possibility.

One factor that may have an impact is the continued economic downturn caused by the war in Ukraine. Government officials have cautiously hinted that the potential for a harsh winter, where high inflation could continue and fuel shortages could continue, could push the election calendar significantly forward. The reason is that a newly appointed government, freed from the long toxic pre-election politics, will be better deployed to address these issues.

The second factor is the decision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who faces presidential and parliamentary elections in 2023. Will he listen to the wise advice of US President Joe Biden to avoid tensions in the Aegean? Or is his sometimes incendiary rhetoric leading to real escalation?

In any case, since Greece is facing double elections due to the electoral law, it guarantees that no party will have a majority in the next parliament. , Has to face a crisis with Turkey.

The second election is held under a different election law, which makes it easier for a one-party government, but it will never be given unless the winner finishes before the next election. In the case of the second hung parliament, forming a coalition government is not easy.

The Greek delegation at the NATO summit was well aware of the unfortunate reality. Moscow and Kieu are highly unlikely to compromise and agree to a ceasefire. And the United States seems eager to see the hostility end soon.

In a very likely case, Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to put energy pressure on Europe, and household and business costs will continue to rise.

And while Erdogan still refuses to meet Mitsutakis, he hints that he is not interested in escalation. “In politics, yesterday was yesterday, today is today,” Turkey’s president told NBC News after meeting with Biden, who has spoken widely in the past.