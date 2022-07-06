Donald Trump rips despicable human being Liz Cheney on Truth Social





A furious Donald Trump launched a direct attack on Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the January 6 committee, calling her a despicable human being, decrying her colleagues as thugs and complaining that they should investigate violent activists left instead of him.

Warmongering, despicable human being Liz Cheney, who is hated by tall Wyomings (down 35!), keeps saying, over and over again, that HER Fake Unselect Committee could recommend CRIMINAL CHARGES against a US President. United which got more votes than any sitting president in history, wrote the clearly furious ex-president. Even the Dems didn’t know what she was talking about! Why doesn’t she instead press charges against those who cheated in the election, or those who failed to properly protect the Capitol?

Why is the very partisan descreening committee of political thugs, the same people (all Trump haters and profiteers – books, speeches, etc.) who were involved in Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the No Collusion Mueller Report and, all in all, the GREATEST WITCH HUNT IN UNITED STATES HISTORY, prosecuting the people who rioted, burned down cities, led the massive crime wave and killed scores of people everywhere in the United States, including drug and human traffickers? No, take Trump!

Mr Trump has endorsed a Republican challenger to Ms Cheney in his re-election race in Wyoming. His chosen candidate, Harriet Hageman, was one of several candidates to debate the incumbent last week in a meet that saw non-Cheney suitors endorse various lies and conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 riot, the 2020 elections and other topics.

Ms. Cheney is widely expected to lose the primary due to Republican bases tilting towards Trump, but she has raised spectacular sums of money and reached out to Democrats in her states to re-register in order to that they can vote for her in the GOP primary.

Mr. Trump initially refrained from commenting on the Jan. 6 committee hearings, but grew increasingly angry as they unfolded. Reports say he is furious that there are no Republicans fighting his corner on the panel, despite it being Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who removed his chosen members from the seat.

On the back of the latest testimony from former Mark Meadows assistant Cassidy Hutchinson, several panel members, including Ms Cheney, made it clearer than ever that they believe the evidence they have gathered could support the charges. criminal charges against Mr. Trump.

