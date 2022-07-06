BMKG says Central Sulawesi is entering dry transition season





HANDOUT – Dark clouds covered the sky over the city of Palu in Central Sulawesi on Wednesday (19/1/2022). ANTARA/Basri Marzuki

Elshinta.com – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said the Central Sulawesi province has now entered the dry transition season, which could bring heavier rains. “The impact of the change of season, of course, has the potential for heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. Usually strong winds occur in coastal areas,” said the head of the class II weather station at BMKG Mutiara. Sis Al-Jufri Palu, Nur Alim, who was contacted in Palu on Monday. He explained that the transition season in each region of the province is different. For example, in the city of Palu, the transition to the new season took place in the second week of July, while the transition took place earlier in the first week of this month in the regencies of North Morowali, Banggai, Buol, Tolitoli and Sigi. Therefore, all five areas should be aware of the potential for heavy rains over the next three days and their impacts, so people living in areas with a history of flooding should take steps to minimize the impacts that may occur. “In the transition, there is a significant difference between rainy and dry wet seasons. The transition of seasons does not all apply to Central Sulawesi, because the weather conditions in this area are young and change so that it is included in the non-zone category,” said Alim. According to him, Central Sulawesi from year to year the change of season is not right, contrary to forecasts of seasons in Java and its surroundings are always correct. He added that the change of seasons has also increased the intensity of the gusts of wind, it is estimated that strong winds will occur on the coast of Donggala, Poso and Palu City so that the fishing communities in the three areas remain vigilant and take action. always pay attention to the local weather. conditions. Even though Central Sulawesi will later enter the dry season, rain conditions will continue with light, moderate to heavy intensity, which is influenced by often changing natural phenomena. “The frequent rains, triggered by the low pressure areas, caused central Sulawesi to experience quite a long convective cloud growth from the Banda Sea to the Banggai waters, including from the southern Maluku waters to the Sangihe waters. “Alim said. The BMKG expects the transition situation to take place from early July to early August for the regencies of Palu City, Donggala, Tolitoli and Buol. Then in mid-July Sigi Regency, and at the end of that month Poso Regency and Tojo Una-una entered the dry season earlier.

