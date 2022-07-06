PC parliamentarians met interior ministers and Segpres







They raised issues and proposals regarding the winter bonus, postnatal emergency, elimination of the winter electricity tariff, establishment of the Ministry of Public Security, and police reform, among others. Santiago. 04/07/2022. The parliamentarians of the Communist Party of Chile (deputies, deputies, senator and senator) met this morning with the Minister of the Interior, Izkia Siches, and the Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency (Segpres), Giorgio Jackson, to present a series work proposals on citizen security, as well as a social agenda. We shared our concerns and our proposals on issues as relevant as those that Chileans are experiencing today, mainly linked to economic difficulties in order to survive, but also due to the need to have a more global vision of the security,” said Claudia Pascual, senator. of the Communist Party. In social matters, the Communist parliamentarians asked the government to consider a winter bonus or IFE, which allows families to cope with the difficulties of the time, as well as the rising cost of living. In addition, they asked to extend the emergency postnatal period, at least for the duration of the health alert, as well as government support for the project to abolish the winter tariff on electricity bills, which was presented by MP Karol Cariola and has transversal support in the Chamber of Deputies and Deputies. As the Communist Party, we appreciate the government’s work in economic matters, but today we expressed our concern about the consequences of the rising cost of living, especially food, which is hitting the popular sectors the hardest. said Deputy Luis Neck. Regarding a possible winter bonus, Deputy Karol Cariola assured that the Government has told us that it is evaluating a mechanism and that we will have news in the coming days. On citizen security issues, the deputies and deputies, as well as the senator and the senator, raised the urgent need to create the Ministry of Public Security, which would allow better focus on the work of the police, thus initiating the reform of these armed forces, by improving their training, by creating a career as a civil servant and by giving them more resources. They also stressed the importance of disarming criminal gangs as well as prosecuting organized crime. We were able to share the security priorities that are presented to us today in all the neighborhoods and territories, each with its particularities, which are today focused on structural reforms that allow the State to equip itself with tools to protect citizens,” said MP Alejandra Placencia. Senator Daniel Nuez highlighted the work being done in arms control, explaining that it is not about taking weapons from civilians, but about preventing more weapons from reaching criminals.

