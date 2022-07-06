There’s ‘Luna Maya’ at FORNAS Palembang with KLPI





HARIANTERBIT.COM – Cries of ‘Luna Maya’ echoed on the first floor of the Transmart Palembang building on Monday, July 4, 2022, ahead of the opening of the Indonesian Gymnastics Competition for the Elderly and Pralansia Fitness (KLPI) which is part of the VI/2022 National Recreational Sports Festival (FORNAS). The cries of “Luna Maya”, which means “Olderly But Still Stylish”, are cheers or slogans of encouragement from the participants who are members of the parents’ sports organization KLPI (INORGA). Also Read: Airlangga Says KIB Didn’t Discuss 2024 Presidential Candidates, Focuses on Accompanying Government Development Programs ‘Luna Maya’ chants rang out as the Deputy for Sports Culture of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (Kemenpora), Raden Isnanta, was present to officially open the KLPI gymnastics competition. “I am proud to see the participants of KLPI Gymnastics who are so enthusiastic, healthy and fit even though they have entered the age of the elderly and pre-aged. This should be an example for the young generation of Indonesia “Health is good but it would be better if they were healthy and fit like the KLPI gym participants. They are all healthy and fit through hard exercise,” Raden Isnanta said in his speech. Also Read: Community Sports Trigger Palembang Economy Wheel via FORNAS VI/2022 The Kulon Progo man hopes that all participants in the KLPI gymnastics competition will also invite all youngsters in his area to be diligent in exercising. “Health is cheap by exercising diligently,” said Raden Isnanta, who was willing to take photos with the contestants. Meanwhile, KLPI President Nenden Muchtar said the KLPI gymnastics competition had gathered around 100 participants from 10 provinces. “They may come into the age of old and pre-aged. But, about mind, health and fitness, don’t ask. See for yourself. That’s all ‘they get it because they’re diligent in the exercise,’ he said. On the other hand, there are interesting stories about the journey of the participants, one of them from Ambon city, Maluku, totaling 30 people, where they were willing to travel for 5 days to reach Palembang City to compete in this FORNAS Event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harianterbit.com/olahraga/pr-2743814184/ada-luna-maya-di-fornas-palembang-bersama-klpi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos