Trump is damaged by the hearings: professor





TEHRAN – Robert Y. Shapiro, the former head of the Department of Political Science at Columbia University, said that after the hearings, Donald Trump lost the votes of those who might support him due to their hatred towards the democrats.

He is being harmed by the ratings, if not in the legal sense, but in terms of his chances of winning the 2024 election, Shapiro told the Tehran Times.

His supporters will continue to support him, but those who would vote for him just because they don’t like Democrats will be less likely to want to vote for him. And Trump needs those voters, he adds.

Testimony last week during congressional hearings into the January 6 US Capitol storming depicted an enraged Trump throwing food at a White House wall, expressing support for threats against his vice president and rejecting the news that some of his followers had come armed with guns.

Everyone has a point about recent hearings and their potential consequences. But when it comes to Trump and pro-GOP voters, there’s a credible argument to be made that the most likely effect of the Jan. 6 hearings isn’t criminal charges against Trump or his party breaking away from him completely, but a more gradual realization that this might be better off going in a different direction in 2024 if for no other reason than Trump’s baggage.

Here is the text of Shapiro’s interview on the aftermath of the January 6 hearing:

Q: How do you rate the January 6 hearings?

A: They have once again raised the profile of what happened before the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, and what Trump did and did not do, and the same for those who surround Q: While the difference between Trump and his close colleagues like Mike Pence is undeniable, how can his supporters justify or trust him?

A: He is being harmed by the ratings, if not in a legal sense, but in terms of his chances of winning the 2024 election. His supporters will continue to support him but those who would vote for him just because they dislike Democrats will be less likely to want to vote for him. And Trump needs those voters.

Q: While many see him as an abnormally impulsive personality, do you agree that Trump has been successful in certain areas like the economy?

A: The economy was good when he was president, but he inherited a strong economy from the period of Obama’s presidency. There’s no doubt that his personality hurt him – especially in the way he handled the pandemic.

Q: Do you think America follows the teachings of its founders, given the rate of violence and racism?

A: The founders were racist overall, so that’s a weird part of the question. America is at odds with the Founders if people deviate from the rule of law and prevent free and fair elections.

Q: How do you see the future of American democracy in light of such a divide?

A: I see continued partisan conflict. The future of American democracy itself is good if the country can hold free and fair elections, and does not impede or overturn the votes of the people.

