Attorney General’s Office Interviews Economy Coordinating Ministry Officials Regarding Cooking Oil Mafia





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Office of the Attorney General (FROM) interviewed a number of officials from the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs (Kemenko Ekonomi) related to the case cooking oil mafianamely the case of alleged corruption in the provision of export facilities for crude palm oil (CPO) and its derivatives from January 2021 to March 2022. “Five suspects were examined, namely Suspect IWW, Suspect MPT, Suspect SM, Suspect PTS and Suspect LCW alias WH,” Kapuspenkum told Attorney General Ketut Sumedana’s office in his statement on Monday (4/ 7/2022). According to Ketut, five witnesses were interviewed in this case. They are R as civil servants in the Ministry of Commerce (Department of Commerce), MM as Deputy Coordinating Food and Agribusiness in the Coordinating Ministry of Economy, and FOH as a Civil Servant in the Ministry of Commerce. Then HK as PC. Head of the Economic Office at the Coordinating Ministry of Economy and BS as Secretary of the General Directorate of Social Promotion at the Ministry of Social Affairs. “The witness review is being carried out to strengthen the evidence and complete the case in cases of alleged criminal acts of corruption in the provision of export facilities for CPO and its derivatives from January 2021 to March 2022,” said Ketut. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) conducted a review of former Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Muhammad Lutfi regarding the Cooking Oil Mafia case, in this case the alleged corruption case in the provision of export facilities for Crude Palm Oil (CPO) and its derivatives from January 2021 to March 2022. Agenda This was only implemented after the cabinet reshuffle by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. Director of Investigation Jampidsus at the Attorney General’s Office, Supardi, said this was the investigator’s strategy in handling mafia cases cooking oil that happened in the Ministry of Commerce (Kemendag). “Yes, we have a strategy,” Supardi told reporters on Wednesday (6/22/2022). Supardi was reluctant to reveal much about the exam material. What is certain, Lutfi’s presence is to clarify his role in the case of the cooking oil mafia. “Yeah, about her role in the process,” he explained. Lutfi will also be questioned about the roles of the suspects. Supardi stressed that the questioning of the former trade minister would be thorough in accordance with the needs of the investigation. “All processes have been clarified. What he heard, he knew, he experienced, all of these processes culminated in a foul play involving multiple suspects. Yes, all of them (including the role of the LCW suspect),” a underlined Supardi. * Fact or hoax? To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number Liputan6.com Fact Check 0811 9787 670 by simply typing the desired keyword.

