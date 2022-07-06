Hong Kong lawmaker pictured with Xi Jinping tested positive for COVID-19





Hong Kong, Jul 4 (ANI): A Hong Kong lawmaker, who posed for a group photo with Xi Jinping during the Chinese president’s visit to the former British colony on June 30, has tested positive for COVID- 19, media reported. Steve Ho Chun-Yin, who stood one row behind Xi, said on Thursday he tested negative when he attended the photoshoot during the celebrations. Lawmakers said he tested mildly positive on Friday and should be retested. He did not attend any of the discount’s anniversary celebration events that day, according to a statement posted on his official Facebook page. He later tested positive for the virus on Sunday, CNN reported. Xi visited Hong Kong under strict security measures to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover to Britain on his first trip outside mainland China since the outbreak of the pandemic. China threw a media shield around Xi’s visit to Hong Kong and barred journalists from accessing major international media outlets. John Lee was sworn in as Hong Kong’s sixth chief executive, in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, a move meant to signal that Beijing is in control of the former British colony 25 years after taking office. His oath was administered by Xi, who was here to attend the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the “motherland” and the inaugural ceremony for the sixth term of the Hong Kong government, the agency reported. press Xinhua. China’s premier arrived in a city dramatically transformed three years ago when millions took to the streets in Beijing’s biggest challenge to power in decades, The New York Times (NYT) reported. “Hong Kong’s ‘true democracy’ started after the handover. China acted ‘for the good of Hong Kong’ and there is ‘no reason to change’ One country, two systems,” said Xi Jinping . The fact that someone who came into contact with Xi tested positive for the virus will be seen as a blow to the Hong Kong administration, which has spent a lot of time and resources preparing for the visit and trying to ensure she remains Covid-free. The border between Hong Kong and mainland China remains largely sealed due to the virus. Meanwhile, Hong Kong announced on Sunday that it will distribute around 290,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits as part of a follow-up to the recent detection of the coronavirus in water samples. worn out. The test kits will be distributed to residents, cleaners and property management staff working in areas where positive sewer test results show relatively high viral loads to help identify those infected, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

