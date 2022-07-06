There are no other leaders, only Jokowi can be accepted by Russia and Ukraine





President Jokowi during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Thursday (30/6/2022). (Credit: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool) Writer: Tito Dirhantoro | Publisher: Paradise Faith JAKARTA, KOMPA.TV – Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said only President Joko Widodo or Jokowi as a leader of a country could be accepted by Russia and Ukraine in the near future. “No head of state will be accepted by either side in the near future,” Airlangga said after making a press release regarding the PPKM assessment at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday (4/7/ 2022). Read also: Covid-19 cases are on the rise again, Jokowi: We must echo health protocols “It’s only Mr. President and it’s Mr. Jokowi, so it shows that both warring leaders accept Mr. Jokowi’s presence.” Airlangga said Jokowi was well received by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while the two countries were still at war. Meanwhile, Jokowi’s visit to Ukraine and Russia prioritizes the issue of global food supply and availability so that global food security can be maintained. During his visit, Jokowi indicated that wheat exports from Ukraine, as well as food and fertilizer exports from Russia, could once again be active in global supply chains. Also Read: NTT DPRD members do not know the reason for the increase in Komodo National Park entrance fees and are considered inappropriate “It’s part of the peace process and the peace process is an ongoing process, not instantaneous, so it’s a good start,” Airlangga said. Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said Jokowi was the first leader from the Asian region to visit Ukraine. Jokowi’s arrival has been known to carry a peaceful mission since the country began facing Russian invasion in February. “What we have to emphasize is that Mr. President (Jokowi) is the only leader from Asia who can visit two places in a series of visits, Ukraine and Russia,” Faizasyah said. Also Read: Sandiaga Says President Jokowi-Putin Meeting Opens Tourism Opportunities, Prepares Unique Experiences “I met the President of Ukraine and I will meet President (Vladimir) Putin.” Jokowi’s arrival in Ukraine on Wednesday (6/29/2022) was welcomed by Zelenskyy at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv. During the meeting, Jokowi said his visit was a form of Indonesia’s concern for Ukraine. “I offered to carry a message from President Zelensky for President Putin, whom I will visit soon,” he said. On Thursday (6/30/2022), Jokowi left for Moscow, Russia to continue his peace tour and meet Putin. Also Read: Today’s Weather Forecast for Yogyakarta, Bandung, Semarang, Surabaya and Medan, Check Here!

