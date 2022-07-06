We must protect the black women who beat Trump | Columnists





It’s been 60 years since Malcolm Xs famous speech where he spoke the truth about the treatment of black women in the United States.

Brother Malcolm said, “The most despised person in America is the black woman. The least protected person in America is the black woman. The most neglected person in America is the black woman.

Anyone who thinks those words still aren’t true should watch the footage of House committee testimony on Jan. 6 of former Fulton County, Ga., election worker Wandrea Shaye Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman.

Do you know what it does to have the President of the United States target you? Freeman asked during his testimony.

Although black women may be looked down upon, unprotected and neglected, we are still at the heart of democracy.

The courage of Ruby Freeman, and that of her daughter Shaye Moss, to testify despite two years of racial terrorism because of Donald Trump’s lies is proof that while black women may be despised, unprotected and overlooked, we are still at the heart of democracy. And the black community can’t wait for white supremacists to physically harm Freeman and Moss to turn their names into a hashtagged bugle call or otherwise for justice.

In their June 21 testimony, the mother and daughter both described the horrific racist threats they have faced since Trump and his minions began their campaign of harassment against them.

Freeman had people calling her home, threatening her, and showing up at her house.

I don’t introduce myself by name anymore, I get nervous when I come across someone at the grocery store saying my name. I worry about who is listening. I get nervous when I have to give my name for food orders, Freeman testified.

In America, if you’re a black woman, you’re always good for offense.

The harassment began in December 2020 when Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani falsely claimed that security camera footage of the two women helping count the ballots showed them passing a fake USB drive like vials cocaine or heroin.

Then, in a Jan. 3, 2021, phone call to Georgia election officials, Trump falsely accused them by name of rigging the presidential election against him and losing Georgia to Joe Biden. Trump has mentioned Freeman’s name 18 times, calling her a known professional con man, hustler and political operative.

Both women’s lives turned into hell to the point that they were forced to start GoFundMe campaigns in December 2021 because it wasn’t safe for them to go to work.

I worked with Fulton County Voter Registration from 2011-2022, and it was my pleasure to help the public learn all about voting, Moss wrote on his GoFundMe page.

Keep in mind that Moss and Freeman stepped in at one of the riskiest times during the COVID-19 pandemic. No vaccine was available on Election Day, and the total number of infections soared to top 100,000 a day for the first time on November 4, 2020, the day after Americans went to the polls.

Despite this, Moss and Freeman went above and beyond to make sure Atlanta residents could vote safely.

After watching Mosss’ testimony, white author, activist and CEO Elizabeth Cronise McLaughlin asked realistic questions that indicate she understands what Malcolm X said six decades ago:

Do we love black women, who are running to vote for Democrats more than any other electoral bloc? Do we love black women, who daily organize our democracy and fight for its survival? Do we love black women enough to say that this line crossed that destroyed the safety and sanctity of the lives of Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman is a point of no return? Do we like black women?

Liz Dwyer is Managing Director of Word in Black.

