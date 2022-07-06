Politics
China orders confinement of 1.7 million people due to Covid epidemic
China is racing to quell a novel coronavirus outbreak that risks spreading through one of its most economically important regions, raising the specter of disruptions that could disrupt global supply chains for solar panels, drugs and semiconductor chips.
June 28: China halves the quarantine of travelers arriving in the country
Marcelo Ninio: The real and the surreal of the pandemic in China
Infections have risen in Si county in eastern Anhui province, with authorities reporting 287 cases on Sunday and nearly 1,000 since late last week when lockdowns began locally and in a nearby county . The aim is to try to prevent the virus from spreading to neighboring Jiangsu, a province with the second largest economic output in China, in addition to being a manufacturing center of global importance for the solar sector. .
But cases are already on the rise in Jiangsu. Wuxi City, a biotech hub, reported 35 infections and suspended meal services at shuttered restaurants and entertainment venues. Zhejiang province and Shanghai have also reported Covid-positive patients, fueling concerns about the wider impact on the Yangtze River Delta region, which accounts for a quarter of China’s economy.
Marcelo Ninio: Covid outbreak raises doubts about paths not taken by China
The new outbreaks will be a major test of President Xi Jinping’s virus strategy. Last week, he reaffirmed that China would stick to the Covid Zero program which relies on frequent mass quarantines and testing to eliminate infections, and said the country would rather suffer a temporary impact on economic development than than letting the virus undermine people’s safety and health. .
China is just beginning to show signs of the start of a recovery after its latest round of outbreaks, including a crippling two-month quarantine in Shanghai that caused major manufacturing disruptions and tangled supply chains. world.
Although the epicenter of the latest outbreak has so far been just a small county and authorities have not imposed quarantines in any of the major regional hubs, any escalation in restrictions could have repercussions around the world. entire.
More than a third of the world’s solar panel manufacturing capacity is located in Jiangsu province, according to data from Bloomberg, which is also the top producer of solar cells.
The Yangtze River Delta region is also a major manufacturer of laptop, iPhone and Mac components, semiconductor chips, as well as drug makers and e-commerce operations. Some manufacturers are yet to return to normal after previous outbreaks.
China reported 380 cases on Sunday, bringing infections across the country to a level last seen in late May, as Shanghai was set to lift restrictions.
The financial hub, neighboring Jiangsu, reported three local cases on Sunday. One was found outside government quarantine after six days without the city reporting any infections in the community. Zhao Dandan, deputy director of Shanghai’s municipal health commission, warned on Sunday that the city still faces risks of a new spike in Covid cases. Beijing has not reported any new cases.
On the brink of confinement: street resistance in Beijing
Elsewhere, the city of Ningde in Fujian province reported 10 new Covid cases and put in place control measures. The city is home to Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s largest manufacturer of electric car batteries.
Macau, which recorded its first two Covid deaths from the pandemic on Sunday, is not ruling out a citywide quarantine if its control measures fail to contain transmission, the social affairs secretary has said. and Culture Ao Ieong U during a press conference. The city said it would conduct three more rounds of mass testing this week.
In Hong Kong: After cracking down on dissent, Xi says the city is ‘rising from the ashes’
In Hong Kong, new chief executive John Lee said there was no immediate need for a mandatory universal Covid testing campaign in the city, but stressed the need to reduce daily infections, which reached their highest level since April.
