AP News Summary at 11:30 p.m. EDT | national news





6 dead, 30 injured in shooting during 4th of July parade in Chicago area

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) Police say a gunman on a rooftop opened fire during an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people, injuring at least 30 and sending hundreds of walkers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror. Authorities said 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III was named as a person of interest in the shooting and was taken into custody Monday night after an hour-long manhunt. The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months.

Motive unlikely to be terrorism in brutal Denmark shooting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) Police say a gunman who killed three people when he opened fire in a crowded shopping mall acted alone and apparently chose his victims at random. They all but ruled out that Sunday’s attack was terrorism-related. Authorities filed preliminary murder and attempted murder charges against a 22-year-old Dane on Monday. Prosecutor Sren Harbo told reporters the man would be held for 24 days in a secure mental health facility while authorities investigate the crime. After the custody hearing, defense attorney Luise Hj said she agreed to have her client undergo a mental examination. She did not comment on the accusations.

People also read…

In the rural West, more concerns about access to abortion clinics

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) In the western United States, rural residents have historically faced barriers to accessing abortion, such as long distances to travel and lack of transportation. Now, abortion providers serving rural areas fear that these pre-existing challenges will be further compounded by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, as more and more patients travel to their clinics from states where the procedure is now banned or heavily restricted. In Oregon, the only Planned Parenthood clinic serving the eastern half of the state is hiring more staff as it awaits an influx of patients from neighboring Idaho, where a trigger law banning most abortions is expected to enter in effect this summer.

Uncomfortable US tries to celebrate July 4 marred by shootings in parade

Independence Day celebrations across the United States have been rocked by a shooting that left at least six people dead at a parade in Illinois. The shooting further rocked a nation already overwhelmed by High Court rulings on abortion and firearms as well as hearings on the January 6 insurrection. Police say at least 30 other people were injured in the attack in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Authorities took a person of interest into custody Monday night. The latest mass shooting came as the nation struggled to find a reason to celebrate its founding and the ties that still hold it together.

Flight cancellations drop slightly at the end of the July 4 weekend

DALLAS (AP) The number of canceled U.S. flights is slowing, but many travelers are facing long delays as they try to get home from trips over the July 4 holiday weekend. By late Monday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,200 US flights had been delayed and more than 200 canceled, according to FlightAware. The good news is that there are fewer delays and cancellations than we’ve seen in recent days. Industry experts say airlines are struggling because travel demand has recovered from the depths of the pandemic faster than expected. This makes airports almost as crowded as they were in 2019, before the pandemic.

Griner sends letter to President Biden asking for his help

Brittney Griner appealed to President Joe Biden in a letter delivered to the White House through his representatives saying she feared she would never return home and asking him not to forget me and the other detainees Americans. Griner’s agent says the letter was delivered on Monday. The Phoenix Mercury All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist is in the midst of a trial in Russia that began last week after she was arrested on February 17 for possession of cannabis oil while returning to play for her team. Russian. The trial will resume on Thursday.

Sydney floods affect 50,000 people around Australia’s largest city

SYDNEY (AP) Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australia’s largest city in a flood that has affected 50,000 people. Officials said on Tuesday that emergency response teams carried out 100 overnight rescues of people trapped in cars on flooded roads or in flooded homes. New South Wales state Premier Dominic Perrottet said evacuation orders and warnings to prepare to abandon homes had affected 50,000 people in and around Sydney. That’s up from 32,000 on Monday. Days of torrential rain caused dams to overflow and rivers to burst, leading to a fourth flood emergency in 16 months in parts of the city of 5 million.

Video Shows Akron Police Kill Black Man In Rain Of Gunfire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) Authorities say a black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire, but officers believe that he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to shoot again. Akron police released video of the chase and murder of 25-year-old Jayland Walker on Sunday. The mayor called the June 27 shooting heartbreaking while asking the community for patience. It is not yet known how many shots were fired by the eight officers involved, but Walker suffered more than 60 injuries.

US: Israeli fire likely killed journalist; no definitive conclusion

WASHINGTON (AP) U.S. officials have concluded that the bullet that killed veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was likely fired from an Israeli position. But they say she’s too damaged to come to an absolute determination, and there’s no reason to believe she was deliberately targeted. State Department spokesman Ned Price, announcing the results of the investigation on Monday, said independent third-party examiners undertook an extremely detailed forensic analysis of the bullet that killed her. Abu Akleh was shot dead in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank in May. The Palestinian Authority has handed the ball to US investigators but opposes any Israeli role in the investigation.

“Hell on Earth”: Ukrainian soldiers describe the Eastern Front

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) Towns burned and colleagues with severed limbs. Shelling so incessant that the only option is to lie down in a trench, wait and pray. Ukrainian soldiers returning from the front lines in eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region, where Russia is waging a fierce offensive, describe life during what has turned into a grueling war of attrition as apocalyptic . In interviews with The Associated Press, some complained of a chaotic organization, desertions and mental health problems caused by relentless shelling. Others spoke of high morale, the heroism of their colleagues and a commitment to keep fighting, even as the better-equipped Russians control more of the combat zone.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tulsaworld.com/news/national/ap-news-summary-at-5-34-p-m-edt/article_a868311f-3d1a-513f-bcb9-0cec83c0c16f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos