Pakistan Army Commanding General Qamar Javed Bajwadan to Military Authorities, ISI





The Pakistani army commander has urged the army to stay out of politics.

Pakistani Chief of General Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has ordered the country’s commanders and other key officials, including those associated with the ISI, to stay out of politics and avoid contact with politicians.

The orders were given after reports that the Pakistani military was trying to politically manipulate the upcoming elections in Punjab to the detriment of the PTI, The News International reported.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also claimed that some candidates had complained to him about calls from unknown numbers. The PTI minister also said he would pressure party leaders and workers to hold interim elections.

According to the information, defense sources in the country complained about the allegations, revealing that the commander of ISI Lahore sector, who was defamed by PTI leaders, had not even been in Lahore for more than two weeks to a professional job. in Slamabad.

Previously, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was ordered to stay strictly out of politics. The Director General of the ISI had instructed intelligence officials not to tolerate any interference in politics and political affairs.

According to gory reports in the Pakistani press, the agency’s unauthorized political role has tarnished the reputation of the ISI. However, it is reported that the incumbent ISI general management has decided to keep the institution out of politics to avoid unnecessary debates.

Last month, Pakistan’s military said that unlike the 2018 general election, it would not be able to provide security for election exercises to be held in the country.

However, as the Dawn newspaper reported, the military assured during the operation that it could be used if needed.

Pakistan’s Minister for Election Commission (ECP) sent a letter to the Chief of Army upon our arrival requesting the deployment of army units for security. [of the electoral process]ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan in a package to reporters ahead of the upcoming Karai NA-245 midterm elections.

Hamid Khan said military personnel will remain on the third level of the security ring and be ready for “rapid responses”.

While the Rangers paramilitary force “will remain close to the polling stations”, it was clarified that no soldiers will be deployed at the polling stations.

As early as 2018, the ECP had given the armed forces broad jurisdiction in polling stations.

It’s a rare move that has received serious criticism from human rights groups, Dawn reports.

