Sukabumi cooperative members go to complain to Jokowi, wanting IDR 100 billion back

The joint branch office of Sukabumi City Prosperous Credit Union located on Jalan RE Martadinata. Photo/Dharmawan Hadi

SUKABUMI – Various efforts have been made by the – Various efforts have been made by the cooperative member to be able to withdraw the money that was deposited at the Sukabumi city branch of the Prosperous Together Credit Union (KSPSB). But so far there is no solution. These efforts began with the use of lawyers, demonstrations at the headquarters of the city of Bogor, reports to the police, visits to the Ministry of Cooperatives. However, all efforts so far have not yielded results and it is planned to report this matter to the President. One of the members of Sukabumi City branch of KSPSB, Suwardi (65) admitted that he was initially interested in the program offered by the cooperative because the profit sharing value for the remaining business provided was quite high , 13% per year compared to that provided by conventional banks. Also read: 2,000 cooperative members in Sukabumi demand the return of 100 billion deposits “Since 2007, joining the Sejahtera Bersama cooperative was first invited by friends, as the interest offered was quite high at the time of 13%. His office was also always on Jalan Otista, people who do not save that 10 million rupees would be nervous if they saw his office at that time,” he told MNC Portal Indonesia on Monday (4/7/2022). Suwandi added that the amount of personal savings deposited with KSPSB was around Rp. 800 million, with the members he recruited Rp. 7.7 billion. The number of members who joined was 40 people, who kept their money in the cooperative ranging from Rp. 10 million to Rp. 2 billion per person. “We paid a lawyer to take care of this issue at a cost of 1% of the total bill and beyond that there is money for transportation to West Java Regional Police because our home is in West Java region, so we have to report it to the regional police, if in Jakarta we can go to the criminal investigation department,” Suwardi said. Further, Suwardi said that since he was reported on August 20, 2020, he has visited the West Java Regional Police several times, but so far it has been 2 years and there is no no further developments in the case. In addition, he also organized protests with other members all over Indonesia at the headquarters in Bogor City. “We who are old and many women who protested there (Bogor) even prepared internal security from the eastern Indonesians who guard the head office. Until I also visited the Ministry of Cooperatives and for me to be directed to the task force, but that effort hasn’t been there. That’s progress,” Suwardi added. The next effort that will be undertaken, Suwardi continued, he and thousands of KSPSB members will report this issue to President Joko Widodo, but as the President is still serving overseas, this effort is postponed at first, pending Let the president go home. . (msd)

