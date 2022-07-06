A new declaration will set us free from the past (THE PARKER COLUMN) – Trentonian





Freedom Week in Trenton kicks off with a July 8 reading of the Declaration of Independence.

(Fife music, please).

The DOI notes, We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, among which are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

Powerful words that make many residents and citizens of the United States of America proud to be Americans and heirs to such noble intentions.

However, there is that part of men that actually refers to white men and not women, not half-breeds or niggers, not indigenous peoples; no Asians, Lesbians, Mexicans, etc. and certainly not slaves.

Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin, two of the main contributors to DOI, owned people as property. Thus, any idea of ​​equality for all men would have meant freedom for all men.

Surprisingly, and the bet here is offering dollars against your doughnuts, most residents of the United States know nothing of Jefferson’s attempt to include an anti-slavery clause in the Declaration of Independence.

Jefferson, in an early version of the DOI, wrote a 168-word passage that condemned slavery although a final draft excluded his words that would have changed the course of United States history.

Jefferson, who referred to slavery as an assemblage of horrors, excoriated King George of Britain as the mastermind of the slave trade.

He waged a cruel war against human nature itself, violating its most sacred rights of life and liberty in the people of a distant people who never offended him, captivating them and enslaving them in a another hemisphere or incurring a miserable death in their transport there, Jefferson wrote, almost detached from the storm of servitude that ensued heading for the Americas.

Instead, DOI supporters rebuked the tyranny of the British crown, spoke of equality and inalienable rights, then opted for corvée and human trafficking, slavery and a myriad of immoral practices. , including rape, amputation of a limb, destruction of the family and lynching.

So this Friday the reading of the DOI by the Kiwanis Club of Trenton and the City of Trenton Department of Recreation, Natural Resources and Culture needs a clause, maybe even a replacement of men for people as a sort of new direction, a new deal for all of us.

Separation from Britain and publication of this document activated the near erasure of Native Americans, established a slave trade which impacted the lives of black Africans in the Caribbean and diminished the lives of women .

The land at South Warren St., where the aforementioned parties will reaffirm the wishes of the DOI, was owned by the Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation. No scroll changes that fact or the realization that their lives and history have been almost whitewashed.

Unless the Kiwanis Club and the City of Trenton recognize the serious attacks on the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness of Native Americans and Black descendants, this public event is considered ongoing propaganda.

In addition to being a linchpin of urban gentrification, art occupies a position that can have an impact on social change.

For example, Princetons McCarter Theater and Crossroads Theater Company in New Brunswick make a similar announcement before performances.

Both acknowledge that the land on which audiences and performers gather is part of traditional Lenni-Lenape territory, called Lenapehoking.

Both institutions accept the Lenni-Lenape as the original people of this land and their continued relationship with their territory. Both affirm the aspiration of Grand Chief Lenape Tamanend, that there be harmony between the indigenous peoples of this land and the descendants of the immigrants of this land, as long as the rivers and streams flow and the sun, moon and the stars are shining. .

McCarter expresses its mission as an opportunity and a privilege as an arts and cultural institution to embrace and share the stories and perspectives of all, and to champion a more equitable, diverse, inclusive and accessible future.

By engaging in this intentional practice, we aim to disrupt the erasure of Indigenous peoples in our communities and invite more truth to the history of this land. We do this out of respect for Indigenous peoples and their traditions, as well as an appreciation of their history and recognition that predominantly white institutions such as McCarter have benefited from colonization and its effects. We invite you to join us in this act of mindfulness and encourage you to unite your learning journey with ours.

This learning journey requires truth to be told, plus regret for serious missteps. Any hope of racial reconciliation requires honesty and humility.

Theodore Parker, a 19th century abolitionist and Unitarian minister, spoke these words frequently attributed to the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.

I do not claim to understand the moral universe; the arc is long, my eye only reaches small paths; I cannot calculate the curve and complete the figure by the experience of sight; I can guess it by conscience. And from what I see, I’m sure he’s leaning toward justice.

Finally, one situation hardly diminishes the wonderful efforts made by Kiwanis organizations around the world. These initiatives have had a positive impact on the lives of children and many others for over a century.

An even better world awaits us when we face our past honestly, not with derision but with a desire to make amends.

Only then will we move towards a more perfect union of people, all of us together.

LA Parker is a Trentonian columnist. Find him on Twitter @LAParker6 or email him at [email protected]

