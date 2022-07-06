Politics
Diablo Immortal continues to print banknotes and generates over a million dollars a day
Diablo Immortal has been stirring controversy since its bumpy reveal, and the controversy around the Blizzard title hasn’t stopped since. Its release was overshadowed by its monetization system, described by fans as abusive, in that they called the game a casino and a pay-to-win.
Despite all that, Diablo Immortal has been a hit for the franchise, as it is its delivery with the best start, one of the most downloaded mobile games and, in addition, generated millions of dollars weeks after its release.
The good news for Blizzard doesn’t stop, because we know that Diablo Immortal it continues with a very good level of downloads and continues to print tickets on a daily basis despite all the criticism from the community.
Inputs: Beginning of Diablo Immortal in China may joke about Xi Jinping
Diablo Immortal reaffirms its success with millionaire earnings and numerous downloads
Agree with MobileGamer.biz (Virginia VGC), Diablo Immortal continues with very good levels of downloads and daily earnings. It should be remembered that the mobile and PC title generated around $24 million over a 2-week period. To the surprise of many, this trend has not stopped despite the criticism, which is still relevant in much of the community.
We know that Diablo Immortal it generates more than 1MDD dollars per day despite the wave of negative reviews and the experiments that some players have made to prove that the game is profitable. On the other hand, there are also users who have not given it much thought and burned large sums of money to improve your character.
On the other hand, we know that the interest in Diablo Immortal is still present, as it already has more than 10 million downloads. So it’s not uncommon to hear that Blizzard will continue to support the game for some time with new content, events, and cosmetics.
Due to the poor reception of its monetization system, the company even had to exit clarify that the situation with Diablo IV be different. Moreover, despite its commercial success, Diablo Immortal yes It has the worst user rating in Metacritic’s history..
In case you missed it: Jdete, Blizzard, streamer gasta ms the US$15,000 and Diablo Immortal and uninstall the game
Diablo Immortal It is available for iOS, Android and PC. Find all the news related to the saga in this link.
Related video: Diablo Immortal it’s a shame for Blizzard
