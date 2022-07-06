delightful video of reverend priest dancing Buga appears online, gets a lot of talk





The latest personality to have contracted the Buga dance virus is a reverend priest, as shown in a video circulating on the Internet. The cassocked clergyman appeared in a doorway and at first pretended not to be aware of the camera before making some moves. Since its release on May 14, 2022, Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel’s song Buga featuring Tekno has won praise from people from all walks of life and continents.

A reverend dad has become a viral sensation after a video of him dancing to Kizz Daniel’s hit Buga with Tekno surfaced online.

An Instagram page @krakstv who shared the video captioned it: “Happy Sunday my comrades. Church mode activated with a touch of Buga”.

The clergyman danced happily to the music. Photo credit: @krakstvFonte: UGC

After placing a long cross that adorned his neck, the unidentified reverend priest began dancing as music played in the background.

This was after he pretended not to see any cameras recording him.

With a welcoming smile on his face, the cleric displayed some graceful dance moves. She then completed her display with the musical hand pose.

See the video below:

Reactions on social networks

@ayo_mipor says:

“Nobody tells me, this life is a cruise.

“Todo mundo jaiye e loh.”

@seven_geee says:

“Remember DIRA O..Watin Dey’s dinner at BUGA le col de l’église.”

@_og_stunna says:

“Lol, since the church is no longer safe, make all reverends become tik-tok content creators.”

@barbarabeluchi say

“I would like this man to be my pastor. The church would be very interesting.

@imandy_b says:

“I love how some new generation Christians are not so uptight and rigid. I know this will definitely help non-Christians who want to know God to better accept Him without fear or intimidation.

However, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of a reverend sister dancing to traditional music caused a stir among many people on social media.

Footage posted to Facebook by Orji Kingsley Chibuike showed the lady dancing happily to background music believed to be from Owerri.

The lady happily returned to the camera as she showed off her ability to moan from the waist up, a dance style popular among the Igbo people in Nigeria.

