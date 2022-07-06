Nebraska Sen. John McCollister Looks Ahead With Cautious Concern on July 4 | Nebraska





Senator John McCollister (left) speaks with Senator Mark Kolterman in the final hours of the 2022 legislative session.

JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Cautious is the approach Senator John McCollister of Omaha is choosing as he looks ahead on America’s 246th birthday.

The independent-minded Republican lawmaker completing his final year in the nonpartisan Legislature sees the U.S. Supreme Court “steering to the right” as, while he acknowledges it’s too early to Knowing that, former President Donald Trump’s star “may fade.”

And following the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol last year by Trump supporters who wanted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, McCollister says the ground could now move in a room of House Congressional hearing, in court proceedings and in a US Justice Department investigation although there is no finish line or end result in sight.

McCollister has had a national Twitter platform since coming out as one of the first Republican voices challenging Trump during his presidency. His @SenMcCollister Twitter following suddenly jumped to over 52,000, giving him a voice online.

“The Republican Party was once pro-choice,” McCollister said in a recent tweet following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade in 1973 which guaranteed a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.

“What we are witnessing today is the result of a party takeover by extremists who want to impose Christian theocracy on America,” he wrote.

Five days earlier, McCollister had tweeted: “If you are a Republican politician who CONTINUES to hide your head in the sand in the face of Donald Trump’s criminality, you are complicit. History will not remember you fondly. “

“Donald Trump is a mob boss,” he tweeted the same day.

Don Walton: Congress victory over flooding highlights rural-urban divide

New U.S. House member Mike Flood says he’ll support Lincoln’s interests

Special legislative session on abortion looks uncertain

McCollister, the son of former Republican Rep. John Y. McCollister of Omaha, who served in the House of Representatives from 1971 to 1977, believes the party has strayed from its roots and abandoned many of its principles fundamentals since Trump was elected president in 2016.

And now, he says, Trump’s Supreme Court nominees have helped make women “second-class citizens.”

A recent series of rulings by the newly rebuilt High Court with three Trump-appointed judges was “rather shocking,” McCollister said in a phone interview while on vacation with family members in New York. Hampshire.

These rulings impacted abortion rights, religious freedom and the nation’s ability to adequately address environmental concerns, he said.

When asked if he had a preference for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, McCollister singled out Senator Mitt Romney of Utah as “a man who has political courage, and that’s a rare thing” in today’s political arena.

But Romney’s prospect as a GOP nominee is “unlikely,” McCollister noted. He was the nominee in 2012, but that was before the party turned sharply to Trump in 2016.

Either way, McCollister said, he plans to remain a Republican committed to traditional party values ​​and principles, “much to the chagrin of some.”

Senator John McCollister, Nebraska State Senator

McCollister said he is leaving the Legislative Assembly after eight years with mixed emotions.

“It was a fun ride,” he said.

“The five RINOS are finally leaving,” he suggested with a laugh, referring to a number of departing senators who are Republicans but have acted nonpartisanly as members of the Legislative Assembly.

RINO is the critical term used by Republican supporters to label those they describe as Republicans in name only.

McCollister is now in a position to move on to an elected seat on the Metropolitan Utilities District Board of Directors in Omaha, a post where he noted he can be of use to Lincoln as it begins to seek water resources. additional resources to help ensure the future growth of the city. .

Photos, videos: Mike Flood and Patty Pansing Brooks gather with supporters after a special election Special Election Night, 06/28/2022 Updated July 2, 2022

Confetti falls around the state of Senator Mike Flood and his eldest son Brenden during election night June 28 at the Midtown Event Center in Norfolk.Flood won a special election to replace former U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry, another Republican who was sentenced to two years. probation earlier in the day for a conviction for lying to federal agents.

Newspaper Star file photo ELN Patty Pansing Brooks party, 6.28 Updated Jun 30, 2022

Democratic congressional candidate Patty Pansing Brooks speaks to her supporter Tuesday during her campaign night at Alchemy Aqua Vitae in Lincoln.

JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star Special Election night, 6.28.2022 Updated 3 July 2022

Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, speaks as Mike Flood (right), his wife Mandi and sons Brenden and Blake listen during election night at the Midtown Event Center in Norfolk on Tuesday.

GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star Watch Now: Patty Pansing Brooks addresses supporters Updated June 30, 2022 Watch Now: Mike Flood speaks after winning the House seat

Mike Flood delivers his victory speech as his wife Mandi looks on at election night in Norfolk on Tuesday.

GWYNETH ROBERTS, newspaper star

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hastingstribune.com/news/state/nebraska/nebraska-sen-john-mccollister-looks-ahead-with-cautious-concern-on-july-4/article_d94e0b9c-1623-524d-a4ed-1ee9858e17c0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos