Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa leads military officials and ISI





NNA | Updated: Jul 05, 2022 04:27 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 5 (ANI): Pakistan Army Chief of Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has ordered the country’s commanders and other key officers, including those associated with the ISI, to to stay away from politics and avoid interacting with politicians. The directives came after reports said Pakistan’s military establishment was involved in political engineering to manipulate the upcoming by-elections in Punjab to the detriment of the PTI, The News International newspaper reported. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also claimed that some of his candidates had complained to him about receiving phone calls from unknown numbers. The PTI leader also said that his party’s leaders and workers were under pressure to hold the by-elections. According to The News, the country’s defense sources deplore the allegations and revealed that the ISI sector commander, Lahore, who is being slandered by the PTI leaders, has not even been in Lahore for more than a fortnight in the part of some of his professional work in Islamabad. ISI DG Lt Gen had instructed intelligence agency officials that no interference in politics and political affairs would be tolerated. Pakistani media said the agency’s unauthorized political role had tarnished the ISI’s reputation. However, the outgoing DG of the ISI has reportedly decided to keep the institution away from politics to avoid unnecessary controversies.

Last month, the Pakistani military said it was unwilling to provide security for the upcoming elections in the country, unlike the general elections in 2018. However, the military ensured its availability when needed during the election campaign , reported the Dawn newspaper. The head of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently sent a letter to the army chief requesting the deployment of army troops for security [of the electoral process]”, ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan told reporters ahead of the upcoming by-election in Karachi’s NA-245. Troops would not be deployed at polling stations, although the Rangers paramilitary force ” stay close to polling stations.” In 2018, the ECP granted sweeping judicial powers to the armed forces at polling stations, following criticism from human rights groups, Dawn (ANI) reported.

