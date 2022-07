The Americas’ Long Road to Freedom

The list below is not exhaustive, but it is not necessary to convey intent. Please add your own landmarks in the comments.

1776 Declaration of Independence

Constitution of 1788 ratified

Emancipation Proclamation of 1863

1863 Abraham Lincoln makes sense of the massacre and declares a new birth of freedom

1865 Juneteenth (Texas, where else?)

1896 Plessy v. Ferguson: separate but equal (Jim Crow lives)

1920 19th amendment, women’s suffrage

1924 Native Americans declared citizens: right to vote

Social Security Act 1935

1942 Japanese internment camps

1950 Over 100 Native American tribes legally dissolved, lose everything

Civil Rights Act of 1964

1965 Creation of Medicare and Medicaid

Voting Rights Act of 1965

1970 Nixon implements the southern strategy

1973 Roe v. Wade decision

1980 Reagan launches presidential campaign calling for states’ rights in Philadelphia Mississippi

1981 Lee Atwater Says It Out Loud

2006 Samuel Alito confirmed to SCOTUS by senators representing a minority of the population

2009 Inauguration of Barak Obama

2017 Donald Trump inaugurated despite losing the popular vote (aka, the vote)

2017 Neil Gorsuch confirmed to SCOTUS by senators representing a minority of the population after being nominated by the Federalist Society

2018 Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to SCOTUS by senators representing a minority of the population after being nominated by the Federalist Society

2020 Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to SCOTUS by Minority Senators After Nomination by Federalist Society

2021 President Donald Trump incites violent insurgency but fails to overthrow government (yet)

2022 Reactionary Supreme Court majority overturns Roe v. Wade, Restricts EPA’s Ability to Combat Climate Change, Twice Attacks Jefferson’s Church-State Separation Wall, Restricts States’ Ability to Control Guns, Cancels Vaccine Mandates or test in a pandemic world

The midpoints of 2022 define the direction of the country (?)

