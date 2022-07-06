Sexual Assault Scandals Hit Johnson – Politics





The British Prime Minister staggers from one scandal to another. Boris Johnson had barely shaken ‘Partygate’ when ‘Pestminster’ boiled again. It is about sexual assaults in Parliament.

When, of all people, ‘Porn MP’ Neil Parish lectured the British Prime Minister on morality in politics, it was clear Boris Johnson had a problem. The 58-year-old has once again acted as he does: a scandal breaks out and the Prime Minister wants to let the matter go. But under public pressure, he is forced to act.

The problem: As Johnson pushed fellow Parish party member, who had been spotted watching porn in the conference room, straight out of parliament, Christopher Pincher was initially allowed to retain his seat. The former Deputy Chief Whip (“Whip”) of Johnson’s Conservative Party had – heavily drunk – groped two men. It was only after violent protests that Pincher was initially kicked out of the faction, but only while investigations are ongoing. Not only Parish then spoke of “double standards”.

Welcome to ‘Pestminster’, as the ‘plagued’ parliamentary borough of Westminster in London is disparagingly called. The Pincher and Parish cases are just the latest excitement. Johnson’s conservatives, in particular, have staggered from one sexual harassment scandal to another for years. Ex-MP Charlie Elphicke was jailed for sexual assault, as was ex-MP Imran Khan for sexually abusing a 15-year-old. More recently, an unnamed Tory MP was arrested for rape. He is free on bail. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Neither law nor etiquette apply

“Bullying, sexism and misogyny: 5 years of ‘Pestminster’,” the Huffington Post recently reported. And ‘Politico’ magazine said in April that it seemed the country had been going through ‘the same charade every few months since 2017’: The shock of revelations was followed by empty promises of ‘zero tolerance’ and reform. “Only that nothing changes and the cycle begins again a few months later.” The New Statesman magazine commented: “Elected officials with a lot of power seem to think that their status in Parliament means that neither the law nor the rules of human decency apply to them.”

Police investigations into sexual misconduct are ongoing against around 9% of the 650 members of the House of Commons. Members of the government also become visible. The fact that CCTV cameras documented how married Health Secretary Matt Hancock kissed with a close colleague in his office is still one of the harmless incidents in Westminster. Hancock backed off.

Britain ‘smells like death’: Boris Johnson is experiencing the worst crisis

In a clearly compromising situation, Johnson himself was reportedly caught in his office with his current wife Carrie in 2018 when he was Secretary of State. Several media reported that the Prime Minister had tried several times to help his companion land lucrative government jobs. Downing Street denies this.

From the most important adviser to the greatest enemy

Johnson is also at the heart of the “Pestminster” scandal. He denies knowing about the longstanding allegations against “Whip” Pincher. His once most important adviser, Dominic Cummings, now his biggest enemy, disagreed. The 58-year-old is lying again, Cummings tweeted. On the contrary, Johnson joked long before the nomination that the MP was “a snitch by name and a snitch by nature”. “Pincher” means “pincher” in German.

If he didn’t know Pincher as he claims, why did he repeatedly laughingly refer to him in issue #10 as ‘pincher by name pincher by nature’ long before he named him…? lie again but even Pravda-Mail struggles to spin the latest lies…#RegimeChange is coming

Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) July 2, 2022 Tweet Dominic Cummings

dpa-infocom, dpa:220703-99-891134/2

